Construction of the third stage of the Vilneles Skverai residential project (Vilnius, Lithuania)

UAB Merko Būstas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of the third stage of the Vilneles Skverai residential project ( merko.lt/vilnelesskverai/ ), located on the outskirts of the Old Town of Vilnius. The new stage includes eight apartment buildings with 303 apartments, which are scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The 6- and 7-storey buildings located at address Manufakturu str. 7 will have the energy class rating A+. All apartments will have spacious balconies or terraces and will be equipped with heat-recovery ventilation system, providing fresh air and ensuring even air distribution. Parking spaces, storage rooms and charging stations for electric cars will be in underground parking garage. The sizes of the one- to four-room apartments range between 26 to 100 square metres and the price per square metre starts at 2,890 euros.

Vilneles Skverai residential quarter comprises in total of 26 new residential buildings with more than a thousand apartments. The buildings will group around a common yard with cozy green spaces, children’s playgrounds and recreation areas. The new residential quarter also includes commercial premises where businesses provide services to local residents.

The first stage with six buildings and 238 apartments is completed, almost all apartments have been sold. Stage two with six buildings will be fully completed in the second quarter of 2023 and 70% of 209 apartments have already found their buyer.

Additional information: UAB Merko Būstas, CEO Mr. Saulius Putrimas, phone: +370 5210 5330.

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.



