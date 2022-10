English Lithuanian

A new member of the Board of AB Rokiškio sūris, Thomas Jan de Bruijn (Commercial & Partnership Director of Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited), was elected to the Board of AB Rokiškio sūris until the expiry of the term of office of the current Board. The term of office of the members of the Board expires on 10 December 2025.



Dalius Trumpa

CEO

Teleph.+370 458 55200