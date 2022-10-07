Ushur Announces Customer Experience Automation Platform Integration on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur today announced its certified integration listing on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers in financial services, insurance and healthcare enterprises to design and deploy automated, personalized self-service on its Customer Experience Automation platform. Ushur uses a no-code approach to empower non-technical users to design AI-driven customer experiences that engage on any channel, slashing development time and management costs. The Ushur platform is now easier than ever for IT teams to integrate with, and provide closely governed access to, enterprise Salesforce instances.



Integrated directly with Salesforce, Ushur is currently on AppExchange . Deployments now surface critical customer data from enterprise CRMs to make each customer experience all the more relevant, hyper-personalized and useful. Additionally, Ushur’s no-code integration makes it point-and-click easy for IT departments to integrate Ushur’s CXA cloud and develop the high-quality customer experience that can be the difference between retaining and losing customers.

“Salesforce has become part of the standard enterprise stack across a wide range of applications'', said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and co-founder of Ushur. “Through this collaboration, Ushur and Salesforce are extending the capability of any enterprise stack to include a powerful system of intelligence to drive digital customer experiences at scale. At Ushur, a superior customer experience is always our north star as we leverage AI, automation and no-code to bridge the gap between the front-office customer engagements and the back-office knowledge work — all in a single platform.”

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading insurance providers across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Tower Insurance.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

