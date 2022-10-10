Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Director

ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has received notice that Mr Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, has purchased a total of 2,805 depositary interests of the Company representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.91. Following this transaction, Mr Learmonth has an interest in 171,067 shares in the Company representing approximately 1.33% of the issued share capital of Caledonia.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Learmonth
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer and director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|b)
|LEI
|21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value
JE00BF0XVB15
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of securities
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|GBP8.91
|2,805
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,805
GBP8.91 each
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 October 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc