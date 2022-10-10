Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Director

| Source: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has received notice that Mr Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, has purchased a total of 2,805 depositary interests of the Company representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.91. Following this transaction, Mr Learmonth has an interest in 171,067 shares in the Company representing approximately 1.33% of the issued share capital of Caledonia.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED  WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)Name

Mark Learmonth

2Reason for the notification

a)Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and director

b)Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

b)LEI

21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

Identification code

Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value


JE00BF0XVB15
b)Nature of the transaction

Purchase of securities
c)Price(s) and volume(s) 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
GBP8.91

2,805
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 

2,805

GBP8.91 each
 
e)Date of the transaction7 October 2022

f)Place of the transaction

AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc