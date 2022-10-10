BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For September 2022

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For September 2022

CLICHY , FRANCE– October 07, 2022

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for September 2022 :

 

Date		 

Number of shares		Average weighted price in € 

Amount in €
01/09/20222 66055,9896148 932,34
02/09/20222 61057,2695149 473,40
05/09/20222 60057,3181149 027,06
06/09/20222 60057,1435148 573,10
07/09/20222 62056,8590148 970,58
08/09/202225 00056,45001 411 250,00
08/09/20222 61056,4675147 380,18
09/09/20222 65056,1207148 719,86
12/09/20222 64056,3634148 799,38
13/09/20222 63056,7025149 127,58
14/09/20222 61556,7107148 298,48
15/09/20222 64055,9396147 680,54
16/09/20222 67056,1065149 804,36
19/09/20222 62056,9053149 091,89
20/09/20222 60058,1169151 103,94
21/09/202210 00057,3000573 000,00
21/09/20222 58557,6507149 027,06
22/09/20222 58057,6522148 742,68
23/09/20222 52059,1584149 079,17
26/09/20222 50059,5758148 939,50
27/09/20222 36063,1163148 954,47
28/09/20222 38062,4288148 580,54
29/09/20222 09663,0261132 102,71
29/09/202226463,026116 638,89
30/09/20222 30064,6673148 734,79
TOTAL91 35057,58115 260 032,46



ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

