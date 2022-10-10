BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For September 2022

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For September 2022
CLICHY , FRANCE– October 07, 2022
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for September 2022 :
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|Average weighted price in €
|
Amount in €
|01/09/2022
|2 660
|55,9896
|148 932,34
|02/09/2022
|2 610
|57,2695
|149 473,40
|05/09/2022
|2 600
|57,3181
|149 027,06
|06/09/2022
|2 600
|57,1435
|148 573,10
|07/09/2022
|2 620
|56,8590
|148 970,58
|08/09/2022
|25 000
|56,4500
|1 411 250,00
|08/09/2022
|2 610
|56,4675
|147 380,18
|09/09/2022
|2 650
|56,1207
|148 719,86
|12/09/2022
|2 640
|56,3634
|148 799,38
|13/09/2022
|2 630
|56,7025
|149 127,58
|14/09/2022
|2 615
|56,7107
|148 298,48
|15/09/2022
|2 640
|55,9396
|147 680,54
|16/09/2022
|2 670
|56,1065
|149 804,36
|19/09/2022
|2 620
|56,9053
|149 091,89
|20/09/2022
|2 600
|58,1169
|151 103,94
|21/09/2022
|10 000
|57,3000
|573 000,00
|21/09/2022
|2 585
|57,6507
|149 027,06
|22/09/2022
|2 580
|57,6522
|148 742,68
|23/09/2022
|2 520
|59,1584
|149 079,17
|26/09/2022
|2 500
|59,5758
|148 939,50
|27/09/2022
|2 360
|63,1163
|148 954,47
|28/09/2022
|2 380
|62,4288
|148 580,54
|29/09/2022
|2 096
|63,0261
|132 102,71
|29/09/2022
|264
|63,0261
|16 638,89
|30/09/2022
|2 300
|64,6673
|148 734,79
|TOTAL
|91 350
|57,5811
|5 260 032,46
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACT
|Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com
|Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
Isabelle de Segonzac Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
