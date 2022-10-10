BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For September 2022

English French





Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For September 2022

CLICHY , FRANCE– October 07, 2022

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for September 2022 :





Date



Number of shares Average weighted price in €



Amount in € 01/09/2022 2 660 55,9896 148 932,34 02/09/2022 2 610 57,2695 149 473,40 05/09/2022 2 600 57,3181 149 027,06 06/09/2022 2 600 57,1435 148 573,10 07/09/2022 2 620 56,8590 148 970,58 08/09/2022 25 000 56,4500 1 411 250,00 08/09/2022 2 610 56,4675 147 380,18 09/09/2022 2 650 56,1207 148 719,86 12/09/2022 2 640 56,3634 148 799,38 13/09/2022 2 630 56,7025 149 127,58 14/09/2022 2 615 56,7107 148 298,48 15/09/2022 2 640 55,9396 147 680,54 16/09/2022 2 670 56,1065 149 804,36 19/09/2022 2 620 56,9053 149 091,89 20/09/2022 2 600 58,1169 151 103,94 21/09/2022 10 000 57,3000 573 000,00 21/09/2022 2 585 57,6507 149 027,06 22/09/2022 2 580 57,6522 148 742,68 23/09/2022 2 520 59,1584 149 079,17 26/09/2022 2 500 59,5758 148 939,50 27/09/2022 2 360 63,1163 148 954,47 28/09/2022 2 380 62,4288 148 580,54 29/09/2022 2 096 63,0261 132 102,71 29/09/2022 264 63,0261 16 638,89 30/09/2022 2 300 64,6673 148 734,79 TOTAL 91 350 57,5811 5 260 032,46









ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com



Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

Attachment