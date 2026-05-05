BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For April 2026

 | Source: Societe BIC Societe BIC

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For April 2026

Clichy, France – May 05, 2026

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for April 2026:

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
08/04/202611,62256.1979653,132.51
TOTAL11,62256.1979653,132.51

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com

 

Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com

 

 

 		Apolline Celeyron
Global Communications Director 
+33 6 13 63 44 43
apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com

 

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

 

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Annual General MeetingMay 20, 2026
First Half 2026 ResultsJuly 29, 2026
Third Quarter 2026 Net SalesOctober 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and hairbrushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

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Tags

BIC own shares rachat d'actions

Attachments

BIC_Trading in own shares_APR26
GlobeNewswire

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