Finnish City of Kokkola chooses Aino Health

English Swedish

Työplus Yhtiöt Oy chooses Aino's platform to strengthen employees' sustainability, well-being and productivity with its customer organizations. Työplus Yhtiöt is starting their first pilot implementation with it’s major owner City of Kokkola.



Through the partnership with Työplus Yhtiöt Oy, Aino has been commissioned by the City of Kokkola to strengthen employee sustainability through the implementation of its SaaS platform. The pilot implementation is starting in October 2022.



The pilot project will start with 250 employees and based on the experiences gained from the pilot, a decision will be made to expand to the entire staff, a total of 2,500 employees in the City of Kokkola.

Aino creates value for both the public and private sectors, directly or with partners, to provide more proactive leadership that leads to lower sickness absence as well as higher productivity and engagement. With Aino as a partner, Työplus Yhtiöt Oy can offer digitalized and proactive services to their customer base. The city of Kokkola is the first customer in this collaboration.

“With this collaboration, we will be able to improve our employee sustainability and provide digitalized solution to support line manager everyday work. We look forward to a productive partnership with Aino", says Kirsi Rytkönen, Human Resources Director at the City of Kokkola.

“As a regional occupational healthcare provider, we want to secure proactive digital services for systematic leadership for our clients. We believe that together with Aino we can be more proactive and systematic with our customers.'', says Thomas Björk, CEO of Työplus Yhtiöt Oy

"We are very happy and proud that the city of Kokkola and Työplus Yhtiöt Oy choose our SaaS platform to strengthen employee sustainability in their organization," says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health.





The Työplus Group produces and develops occupational healthcare services and carries out training and consulting activities in the field. They serve 1,600 companies, 1,000 entrepreneurs and farmers and 27,000 personal customers from all industries in the Kokkola, Pietarsaari and Lesti and Perhonjokilaakso areas.







For more information

Jyrki Eklund

CEO Aino Health

+358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se



About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.





