China Tumor Embolization (TE) Market Landscape Report 2022 Featuring Boston Scientific, Merit Medical, Terumo, Sirtex Medical, ABK Medical, & BTG

The "China Tumor Embolization Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report
This report is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Radiologists and helps in understanding the current market scenario of tumor embolization in China.
The report includes 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and a MS Excel based 5-year market forecast model, valuable insights from from demand side of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW
- Detailed Research Methodology
- Desk Research and Quantitative Research
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
TUMOR EMBOLIZATION (TE) CHINA MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Background - What is the scope of the research?
I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)
- Healthcare System
- Cancer Care - By Hospital Types
- Healthcare Structure - Challenges?
II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS
- Procedure Split by Cancer Type
- Procedure Split by Specialist Type
- Procedure Split by Techniques
- Average Procedures By Physician
- Procedure Growth Rates
III - BRAND PERCEPTION
- Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
- Best-in-Class Brands
IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
- CI Snapshot
- Key Competitor Activities
- Product portfolio
- Product Approval Overview
- Clinical Trials Overview
- Company Profile
- Product Approvals
- Clinical Trials
- Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
- Key Market Activities
- Major Adverse Events
V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)
- Medical Devices Regulatory Body
- Regulatory Approval Pathway
- Reimbursement landscape
- Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
- Health Insurance Coverage
- Digital Health Policy
VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)
- Referral Pathway
- Treatment Overview
- Treatment Care Pathway
- Treatment Guidelines
- Interventional Therapies
- Interventional Technology
- Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)
- Epidemiology
CONCLUSION
- FUTURE TRENDS
APPENDICES
Companies Mentioned
- Boston Scientific
- Merit Medical
- Terumo
- Sirtex Medical
- ABK Medical
- BTG
