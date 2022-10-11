China Tumor Embolization (TE) Market Landscape Report 2022 Featuring Boston Scientific, Merit Medical, Terumo, Sirtex Medical, ABK Medical, & BTG

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Tumor Embolization Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Radiologists and helps in understanding the current market scenario of tumor embolization in China.

The report includes 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and a MS Excel based 5-year market forecast model, valuable insights from from demand side of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW

  • Detailed Research Methodology
  • Desk Research and Quantitative Research

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

TUMOR EMBOLIZATION (TE) CHINA MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Market Background - What is the scope of the research?

I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)

  • Healthcare System
  • Cancer Care - By Hospital Types
  • Healthcare Structure - Challenges?

II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS

  • Procedure Split by Cancer Type
  • Procedure Split by Specialist Type
  • Procedure Split by Techniques
  • Average Procedures By Physician
  • Procedure Growth Rates

III - BRAND PERCEPTION

  • Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
  • Best-in-Class Brands

IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

  • CI Snapshot
  • Key Competitor Activities
  • Product portfolio
  • Product Approval Overview
  • Clinical Trials Overview
  • Company Profile
  • Product Approvals
  • Clinical Trials
  • Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
  • Key Market Activities
  • Major Adverse Events

V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)

  • Medical Devices Regulatory Body
  • Regulatory Approval Pathway
  • Reimbursement landscape
  • Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
  • Health Insurance Coverage
  • Digital Health Policy

VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)

  • Referral Pathway
  • Treatment Overview
  • Treatment Care Pathway
  • Treatment Guidelines
  • Interventional Therapies
  • Interventional Technology
  • Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)
  • Epidemiology

CONCLUSION

  • FUTURE TRENDS

APPENDICES

Companies Mentioned

  • Boston Scientific
  • Merit Medical
  • Terumo
  • Sirtex Medical
  • ABK Medical
  • BTG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g79pmb

 

        








        

            

                

                    
