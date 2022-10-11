GXO to Host 2023 Investor Day

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, January 12, 2023 and in London on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. This follows the recent regulatory clearance of GXO’s acquisition of Clipper Logistics plc.



The Investor Day agenda will include presentations by members of the executive management team on the company’s strategic priorities, operations, growth strategy and five-year business plan.

“Since becoming GXO, we have delivered record financial results and demonstrated the inherent strength of our model amidst a dynamic macroeconomic environment,” said Malcolm Wilson, GXO CEO. “Our executive and operational leadership team looks forward to presenting our long-term vision for our business and our strategy to drive superior returns for our shareholders.”

Invitations to attend in New York City and London will be sent in the coming weeks. A replay will be available after Tuesday, January 17.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 950 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

