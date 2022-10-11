The Lachine Hospital Foundation launches its $5 million Dream Big: Lachine Hospital Campaign

English French

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lachine Hospital Foundation and the MUHC Foundation are launching the Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign to raise $5M to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for the expanded Lachine Hospital. With a $210M investment from the Quebec government, Lachine Hospital will close to double in size with a new six-story building that will serve the needs of the entire West Island.



“The Lachine Hospital has been at its current site for over eighty years. With the Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign, we will bring our hospital into the 21st Century. We are all responsible for the health of our community, and together we can raise $5 million to elevate the quality care provided at Lachine Hospital.”

–Jacques Filion, Chairman of the Board, Lachine Hospital Foundation

Founded in 1913, Lachine Hospital has provided compassionate care to its community for over a century. Construction will begin on the new hospital this Fall. The new MUHC Lachine Hospital will offer teaching for the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at McGill University; attract top talent to serve the community; offer specialized clinics, including a new men’s health clinic; and build research capacity.

“The revitalized Lachine Hospital will bring the world-class expertise of the MUHC to the entire West Island. As our health care system becomes more and more strained, it is critical that we provide our doctors, nurses and health care professionals with everything they need to keep our community healthy.”

–Maja Vodanovic, Lachine Borough Mayor; Dream Big: Lachine Hospital Campaign Co-Chair

The new, modern Lachine Hospital will include:

100% single-patient rooms

The same high-quality surgical suites as the MUHC Glen campus, equipped with cutting-edge technology

A state-of-the-art intensive care unit

An expanded emergency room

A comfortable 10-bed palliative care unit



The transformed Lachine Hospital will bring the expertise of the #1 research hospital in Quebec to the West Island, offering you and your family the care you deserve. That’s the big dream for Lachine Hospital.

“This project will not only bring a state-of-the-art facility to families of the West Island, its advanced facilities will attract talented health care professionals to ensure our community continues to receive top-quality care. A revitalized Lachine Hospital means better health for everyone.”

–Hélène V. Gagnon, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement, CAE; Dream Big: Lachine Hospital Co-Chair

The renovation and expansion will not only benefit residents, but businesses as well.

“Many people look at the quality of a community’s schools and hospitals when making the decision to move there. The expanded Lachine Hospital will attract families to the area, adding to the vibrancy of our city and helping our local businesses flourish.”

–Peter Pomponio, President/Owner Assante Dorval; Dream Big: Lachine Hospital Co-Chair

The Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign will rally the entire community in support of better health care for all.

“I am honoured to be part of such an important campaign. The expanded Lachine Hospital will provide state-of-the-art facilities to ensure patients continue to receive quality care, but it is our campaign, and the support of our community, that will make the difference between quality and excellence.”

–François Vaqué, Senior Vice President & General Manager; Citoyen, Dream Big: Lachine Hospital Co-Chair

Tarah Schwartz

Director, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

Kelly Albert

Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

kelly.albert@muhc.mcgill.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/647203bb-f2b9-4258-a544-9e278690fd4f