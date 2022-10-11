Patriot One Technologies Selected by OVG360’s Angel Of The Winds Arena to Keep Out Weapons and Enhance Patron Experience

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced its SmartGateway physical security solution was selected by OVG360’s Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.



The over 8,000-seat arena is home to the Everett Silvertips hockey team, as well as various entertainment events throughout the year such as concerts and shows. The SmartGateway will be deployed at entrances to keep patrons, staff, players and performers safe from weapons in the venue, without forcing them to stop and empty their pockets of personal items during security screenings. This “frictionless” artificial intelligence (AI)-driven weapons-scanning capability keeps attendees safe, while eliminating delays caused by traditional weapons-screening technology and operations.

“We will improve the security of our venue with Patriot One’s SmartGateway, while elevating the overall experience for fans and everyone involved in our events,” said Corey Margolis, OVG360 General Manager of Angel Of The Winds Arena. “We strive to give all our visitors a fast, convenient and modern entry experience, and that is being made possible with the SmartGateway. As we continue to refine our processes, the system and entry have become extremely fast, beyond our expectations and a true game changer for the venue.”

Not only will patrons and staff not need to wait in long security lines or remove personal items from their pockets with Patriot One’s SmartGateway, the solution also requires fewer security guards to operate. As a result, any extra security personnel can be redeployed to other parts of the arena for higher value tasks, such as responding to incidents.

“Arenas, stadiums and entertainment venues are looking for modern ways to elevate the patron experience, and security is a main part of that since it’s often the first thing attendees encounter when they arrive,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “Our SmartGateway solution provides guests with a positive entry experience, only stopping patrons that are carrying a knife, gun or other weapon – allowing the other 99% of people to walk right in without stopping. We are very pleased to continue building our business with Oak View Group, following our strategic partnership announcement last week.”

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries. With a portfolio of more than 200 client partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers and more around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Oak View Group and Patriot One recently announced a new partnership to make SmartGateway available to all OVG properties.

For more on SmartGateway and Patriot One’s other AI-powered solutions, please visit https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/products/ .

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The Company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech .

