“Thank you, Canada!” – Papa Johns celebrates opening of 200th restaurant in Canada by offering customers new reasons to enjoy pizza together

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Papa Johns restaurants across Canada will offer a large one-topping pizza for only $8.99, available for carry-out between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time, to customers who use promo code STORE200 when ordering through PapaJohns.ca or the Papa Johns mobile app

From Sunday, Oct. 16 to Thursday, Oct. 20, customers are invited to double the enjoyment of their pizza night. By using promo code 200STORES when ordering through PapaJohns.ca or the Papa Johns mobile app, customers who buy one large pizza at regular price may order a second large pizza, of equal or lesser value, for only 200 cents.

The 200th Papa Johns restaurant in Canada is opening in Courtenay, British Columbia. Many Papa Johns restaurants in Canada will be celebrating this milestone with team members and customers through their own events, decorations, giveaways and raffles.

“Over the past 22 years, our franchise partners and team members have brought our BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. promise to life for pizza lovers across Canada,” said Michael Meche, VP of Franchise Operations at Papa Johns. “Our 200th restaurant in Canada is a sign of the continued momentum of our brand as we expand the Papa Johns footprint into new communities and regions.”

In 2000, Papa Johns opened its first restaurant in Calgary, Alberta. Since then, Papa Johns has expanded into other Canadian provinces, and today, Papa Johns franchise partners operate restaurants in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Saskatchewan. In recent years, Papa Johns has entered 15 new countries, including Spain, Portugal, Germany, Cambodia, Pakistan, France and Poland.

