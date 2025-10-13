Papa Johns Canada Brings Back the Butter Chicken Pizza

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is over. Papa Johns Canada is bringing back one of its most talked-about menu items: the Butter Chicken Pizza. Known for its bold flavour and unique twist on a Canadian favourite, this pizza is back to satisfy cravings once again.

“Butter Chicken Pizza has a way of standing out on our menu,” said Michael Prentice, Papa Johns Senior Franchise Growth Director. “It’s bold, flavourful, and one of the pizzas our guests ask about the most. We’re excited to bring it back and give Canadians another reason to choose Papa Johns.”

With a velvety, tangy, subtly sweet sauce, juicy grilled chicken, and a fresh crunch from green peppers and onions on Papa Johns’ fresh, never-frozen dough, the Butter Chicken Pizza delivers comfort with a kick — and it’s made just for Canada.



The Butter Chicken Pizza is available now at participating Papa Johns Canada locations for $19.99.

Butter Chicken, Made Better.

For more information, visit www.papajohns.ca

