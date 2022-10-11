International Land Alliance Engages RedChip Companies to Lead Investor Relations Efforts

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, is pleased to announce that Company management has signed an agreement to engage RedChip Companies (“RedChip”) to lead its investor relations efforts.



"We are thrilled to begin working with RedChip as we take our business to the next level," ILAL president Frank Ingrande said. "After evaluating what each potential candidate brought to the table, the management team agreed that RedChip was the right fit to help increase our visibility amongst investors. Their team has an impeccable reputation and a multi-decade track record of results. We look forward to a beneficial relationship that broadens our shareholder base and effectively communicates our exciting story to the investment community.”

RedChip is a world leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap and small-cap stocks. Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates in New York and Pittsburgh, RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals and currently represents more than 50 emerging growth companies.

“International Land Alliance’s proven business model capitalizes on attractive market dynamics that provide a compelling investor value proposition,” said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip. “We look forward to introducing ILAL to our vast network of investors.”

RedChip’s unique platform combines traditional investor relations services with multi-media marketing, including social media and email marketing, as well as a weekly TV show, the RedChip Money Report®, which airs on Bloomberg at 7 p.m. ET every Saturday. RedChip’s traditional investor relations platform includes retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities, press release writing, strategic counsel, management of quarterly conference calls, script writing, power-point presentation development, and more.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

