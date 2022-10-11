Discuss Again Ranked as High Performer in G2 Grid for User Research Software and Consumer Video Feedback

Seattle, WA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, has again been named a High Performer on G2’s quarterly 2022 Grid Reports. This recognition includes multiple grids within the User Research Software category (including enterprise and mid-market) as well as the Consumer Video Feedback category.

“We believe that nothing is more important for an organization than the customers it serves, and our focus on our customers is what sets us apart and continues to propel us to these high performer rankings,” said Adam Mertz, senior vice president of marketing at Discuss. “Our innovations in AI-powered sentiment analysis, text-based analytics, and video feedback tools are providing scalable insights into customers’ experiences that are transforming relationships between organizations and their customers.”

Here are some examples of what customers of the Discuss platform are saying on G2 and why Discuss continues to move both up (market presence) and to the right (customer satisfaction):

“The best platform for live, virtual research. The site is easy to use, the project coordinators are friendly and knowledgeable, and I appreciate that they offer the MobileUX option and AI-generated transcripts.” - Executive for a Market Research Agency

“I loved that our entire package was rolled into one platform. We used the recruitment features and platform to complete our interviews and really appreciated the ability to have everything on one platform.” - Director of Customer Experience at Saalt

“Discuss is working as our user testing partner to run the different user testing and concept validation testing. Discuss has the most efficient and professional team who can handle their clients requests in a very short turnaround time with their automated platforms to reduce the waiting time and manual work.” - Ahmed Shahin, Mastercard

In the Consumer Video Feedback category, Discuss had the highest NPS ranking of any vendor, 85, and had the highest score for ease of doing business with, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend. Across all satisfaction categories, Discuss ranked as either number one, two, or three.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.



About Discuss

Discuss is helping leading organizations, brands and agencies across the globe turn people’s experiences into insights. Hundreds of thousands of Market Insights, CX and UX professionals trust Discuss to go beyond data points and bring in-depth insights to life across their organization in real-time, transforming customer relationships. With Discuss, hundreds of global brands and agencies such as Unilever, Target, Ipsos, KraftHeinz, HP, Ford, and Mastercard are making more informed strategic decisions faster than ever before. For more information, visit www.discuss.io.