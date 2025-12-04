Discuss Closes 2025 With Major AI Innovations Following Its Merger Announcement with Voxco

Seattle, WA, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the leading AI-powered market insights platform, today announced capabilities that fundamentally change how fast organizations can move from questions to answers.

The Q4 release launches Virtual Personas in beta, expands Interview Agent use cases and customization, and introduces integrated Data Visualization within Insights Agent, giving research teams the tools to gather, analyze, and test insights around the clock.

“Discuss has a unique ability to turn curiosity into clarity at scale,” said Daniel Graff-Radford, CEO of Discuss. “These new capabilities demonstrate that power. Our new Virtual Personas, expanded Interview Agent, and Data Visualization all bring researchers closer to real human understanding while accelerating their ability to act. This is the kind of momentum we envisioned when Voxco joined forces with Discuss – a foundation that brings the future of insights into reach for every team.”

These innovations arrive as Discuss enters a new chapter following its merger with Voxco, positioning the combined organization to expand impact across qualitative and quantitative workflows in 2026.

Virtual Personas (Beta): A Smarter Way to Explore Ideas Before They Hit the Real World

Virtual Personas represent a meaningful shift in how teams can think, test, and refine early ideas. While they are not a replacement for live research, they create a new and needed layer between raw intuition and formal studies – a space where teams can explore possibilities with more context and less guesswork.

Grounded in real research inputs from past qualitative sessions to briefs, demographic profiles, quant reports, and behavioral indicators, each persona is designed to reflect the underlying motivations, tensions, and mindset patterns that influence real-world decisions. Teams can easily custom-build Virtual Personas with relevant sources to give their teams a credible starting point from day one. From there, teams can tailor and extend the persona by adding their own research, attributes, or market context, shaping it to match unique audiences, verticals, or scenarios.

These personas are not static. They adapt as new information is added, keeping their perspective aligned with emerging behaviors and helping teams avoid stale assumptions.

Rather than simulating data or inventing hypothetical consumers, Virtual Personas serve as dynamic, customizable, evidence-based thought partners. They help teams:

Pressure‑test early-stage concepts to understand which ideas deserve deeper exploration.

Identify potential friction points before committing to a full research cycle.

Move faster during planning and scoping by grounding discussions in patterns already observed.

Empower non‑researchers to ask smarter questions and enter research conversations better prepared.

What makes Virtual Personas especially relevant now is the increasing pressure on organizations to move quickly without sacrificing insight quality. As teams face tighter timelines and more decisions to influence, these personas provide a credible starting point, accelerating the path to clarity while keeping rigor intact. They also help reduce friction across the research process, improving the consistency and richness of collected insights.

Available in beta, they're accessible 24/7, letting teams ideate and refine on their own schedule.

Interview Agent Enhancements: Expanded Use Cases, Tailored to Every Study

Discuss has extended Interview Agent capabilities to support a broader range of research needs while giving teams precise control over how conversations unfold. New customization options let researchers select moderator voice and tone, adjust probing depth, and add custom instructions that shape the interview flow to match specific objectives.

Participants experience a single, continuous conversation whether they're responding to open-ended questions, selecting from multiple-choice options, or reacting to stimuli. This seamless approach eliminates the disjointed experience common in earlier AI interview tools, producing cleaner data and richer emotional signals across message testing, concept evaluation, user experience studies, and digital product journeys.

The result is AI-led research that feels authentic and professional while running 24/7, allowing teams to field studies across time zones and gather responses on their timeline, not a recruiting schedule.

Data Visualization: Quantifying Qualitative Feedback at Scale

As qualitative research scales, teams need credible ways to show stakeholders not just what people said, but how often patterns appear and how strongly themes resonate. Discuss addresses this with Data Visualization, built directly into Insights Agent.

Data Visualization makes it easy to see the scale behind what people say with quantitative-style visuals that can be drilled down for depth and explanation. It turns open-ended feedback into clear, interactive visuals showing which themes matter most and how often they appear. Behind the scenes, AI reviews every response, groups similar ideas, and selects real quotes and clips that bring those themes to life.

This blend of quantitative reporting and qualitative storytelling helps teams build trust in their findings with stakeholders and tell stories that drive action. What used to require hours of manual coding and slide building now happens automatically, giving researchers instant analysis they can explore, segment, and share.

About Discuss

Discuss is a global, AI-powered market insights platform built to shatter assumptions and bring human connection back to the heart of every decision. Following its merger with Voxco, Discuss unifies industry-leading qualitative research with Voxco’s survey technology and AI-powered analytics to create an end-to-end system for understanding people at scale. Discuss is the brand of the combined company now serving global brands and agencies in more than 100 countries.

With AI Agents, human-led research options, and combined quant and open-ended analysis, Discuss helps organizations gather, analyze, and share high-fidelity insights across markets and use cases. Global brands and agencies rely on Discuss and Voxco for decision-grade data, rapid learnings, and the flexibility to blend AI- and human-led approaches in one platform. Learn more at www.discuss.io.