Discuss Recognized by OpenAI for 10B+ Tokens Milestone, Cementing Market Leadership

Seattle, WA, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the leading AI-powered market insights platform, announced that it has been recognized by OpenAI at DevDay 2025 for surpassing the 10 billion token milestone, placing the company among a select group of global organizations operating at frontier AI scale.



Discuss is the only provider in the market research space represented in OpenAI’s entire Token Milestones list recognizing a total of 141 companies that have reached the 10 billion, 100 billion, and 1 trillion token milestones.



In OpenAI’s ecosystem, a “token” represents a fragment of text – roughly four characters or about three-quarters of a word – used each time an AI model reads or generates language. Processing more than 10 billion tokens equates to analyzing tens of millions of pages of conversation data through Discuss’ AI-powered platform. This rare recognition is the single greatest indicator of the company’s leadership and deep integration of generative AI across its end-to-end market insights platform.



Key highlights

Included in OpenAI’s Token Milestones / DevDay 2025 listing at the 10B+ tier, alongside leading global technology innovators such as Instacart, Replit, AWS, DoorDash, Netflix and LinkedIn

Marks more than 10 billion tokens processed through Discuss’ GenAI and AI Agent features, powering real-time qualitative insights in 100+ countries.

Reflects the exponential growth in enterprise adoption of Discuss’ AI-moderated interviews and insight automation solutions.

Demonstrates Discuss’ proven ability to operate safely, responsibly, and at scale within the OpenAI ecosystem.



“Crossing 10 billion tokens is both a huge technical benchmark and a statement of trust,” said Simon Glass, CEO of Discuss. “It means our customers are running AI at real production scale, every day, to get closer to their audiences. We’ve built the infrastructure, guardrails, and global reach to make that possible without losing the human connection at the heart of qualitative research.”



Proof that AI scale and human insight can co-exist

This milestone signals years of engineering investment behind Discuss’ AI infrastructure, which is purpose-built to merge the clarity of human understanding with the power of scale. Each token processed represents the words, emotions, and nuances captured and analyzed within Discuss’ AI-driven workflows spanning millions of video interviews, transcripts, and open-ended responses. Surpassing 10 billion tokens reflects the scale of live research and AI-moderated conversations occurring daily across the platform, from concept testing and UX feedback to global brand perception studies.



While new startups have emerged around single-use AI research tools, Discuss’ recognition from OpenAI demonstrates the strength of its production-grade platform and decade of experience blending AI and human-led research. The milestone further validates Discuss’ agentic approach, combining the speed and efficiency of AI with the empathy and context only human connection can provide.



“Accepting this recognition in person at OpenAI’s Dev Day on behalf of the engineering team is deeply meaningful,” said Jesse Thomson, VP of Engineering at Discuss. “Crossing the 10 billion-token threshold reflects our relentless focus on building infrastructure that scales, performs, and powers real human insight at AI speed. We’ve spent years optimizing systems, reliability, prompt routing, caching, and model orchestration, and this achievement validates that we’re operating at the frontier of AI for research. I’m proud of what the team has built and excited for what’s next.”



Building the future of human understanding at AI scale

Discuss’ AI-powered platform is now being leveraged to engage almost 1,000 people every day in over 100 countries. Its suite of AI Agents, including Interview Agent, Insights Agent, and Project Agent, automate the most time-consuming parts of research while preserving the authenticity and depth of human conversation. It is the only platform in the industry that offers the best of both worlds: both AI- and human-moderated research.



By crossing the 10 billion-token milestone, Discuss joins a curated class of global innovators shaping how AI is applied responsibly and effectively. This recognition validates the company’s technical maturity and reinforces its differentiated approach: combining human-to-human research with AI-powered automation to deliver insights at scale.



About Discuss

Discuss is the leading AI-powered market insights platform trusted by global brands and agencies to uncover authentic human understanding at scale. Built to shatter assumptions and bring human connection back to decision-making, Discuss combines AI Agents, AI-moderated interviews, and live human-led conversations in one end-to-end solution. Teams across marketing, product, UX, and consumer insights use Discuss to collect, analyze, and share in-depth feedback from audiences in more than 100 countries. With more than a million qualitative sessions conducted and recognition as a G2 Leader and GRIT Top 10 Most Innovative Technology Supplier, Discuss delivers the best of both worlds: the speed and scale of AI-powered research with the nuance and trust of human-to-human insights.

