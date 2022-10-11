CloudCasa by Catalogic Expands Multi-Cloud Kubernetes Data Protection with Google Cloud Integration; Adds Any2Cloud Recovery and Secures Backup with Private Links

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, today announced the extension of its cloud native backup-as-a-service platform CloudCasa to Google Kubernetes Engine, and the addition of Any2Cloud Recovery, a feature that restores backup of any cluster to cloud and support for private links, providing private connectivity between clusters, backup storage, and the CloudCasa service without exposing customer traffic to the internet.

"CloudCasa is addressing the key data protection and data migration challenges in multi-cloud and multi-cluster Kubernetes environments,” said Enrico Signoretti, Research Product Manager, GigaOm. “With native integration into the Kubernetes services of the top 3 public clouds in addition to Kubernetes itself, CloudCasa helps enable both the multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud journey in this important cloud native ecosystem.”

CloudCasa protects Kubernetes environments and provides a cyber-resilient, hybrid and cloud integrated disaster recovery service for cloud native applications. Expanding on its multi-cloud Kubernetes data protection strategy, the service adds native integration with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) in addition to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). CloudCasa now allows GKE users to register their Google Cloud Platform accounts to centralize backup and recovery of all GKE clusters, customizes networking, auto-scaling, and sizing configuration on recovered clusters and restores backup of any cluster, on-premises or in the cloud. This update allows customers to automatically see their GKE, AKS, and EKS clusters in one view and apply global protection and recovery policies across multiple accounts and regions.

“Over 75% of Kubernetes users rely on cloud-managed and hosted instances. CloudCasa now supports all three major cloud Kubernetes services in Azure AKS, Amazon EKS and Google GKE. As the first and most mature backup-as-a-service offering for Kubernetes, CloudCasa users can centralize data protection management, improve security and compliance, and can rely on rapid and repeatable recoveries,” said Sathya Sankaran, General Manager of CloudCasa by Catalogic. “CloudCasa is now the only data protection service to provide fully automated cross-platform, in-cloud cluster recovery irrespective of where your backup clusters are hosted. Customers have zero infrastructure burden and can perform their first backup within 10 minutes of registering an account with us.”

CloudCasa also introduced a number of additional, customer requested enhancements, described below:

Automated backup and recovery for Azure Files on AKS

Protection for native (non-CSI) persistent volumes on AKS, EKS, and GKE

Protection for NFS persistent volumes

Restrict traffic to private links and private container registries

Auto-install of CloudCasa application on clusters with auto-updates

Immutability through Object Lock support for user managed object stores

Auto-resize and reset auto-scaling on recovered clusters for test/dev/migration use cases

Catalogic is a sponsor of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022, October 24-28 in Detroit, Michigan, and can be found at booth number S3. Adjacent to the conference, Catalogic is a sponsor of DoK (Data on Kubernetes) Day North America 2022, a day of discussions surrounding best practices for running stateful workloads on Kubernetes. Registration for both events is available through the KubeCon registration portal.

# # #

About Catalogic Software

Catalogic Software is a modern data protection company providing innovative backup and recovery solutions including its flagship DPX product, enabling IT organizations to protect, secure and leverage their data. CloudCasa by Catalogic offers cloud data protection, migration, and disaster recovery as a service for Kubernetes applications and cloud data services. Learn more at www.catalogicsoftware.com and www.cloudcasa.io