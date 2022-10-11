Reborn Coffee Announces Five New Retail Locations Opening in Southern California

BREA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) (“Reborn” or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced its plans to open five new company-owned retail locations in Southern California, which, once opened, will bring its total count to fourteen.



Reborn’s new Cabazon store in Riverside County will be located at the Cabazon Outlet, a famous open-air outlet mall serving over 15 million shoppers each year. A new corner location in Huntington Beach at a fully renovated plaza will serve as an ideal grab-and-go location for the local community. In central Irvine, a new location will open in a commercial and residential mixed-use area to serve workers and residents. Also in Irvine, a new Reborn kiosk at Intersect Irvine, a unique campus-style office complex which integrates work and wellness, will serve tenants and the local community. In Mission Viejo, an in-line store will open at The Shops at Mission Viejo, an indoor mall featuring 150 stores and restaurants. The Cabazon, Huntington Beach and Irvine locations are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the Mission Viejo location is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023.

“Supported by new capital from our recent IPO, we are rapidly expanding our retail footprint to 14 strategic locations to serve our high quality, specialty-roasted coffee in shopping plazas and upscale areas,” said Jay Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn. “At each new location, our focus is on creating an inviting store atmosphere which is designed for comfort and convenience. We also strive to provide safe, clean, and well-maintained stores with a personal experience that reflects the communities in which we operate, helping to build a high degree of customer loyalty. These new locations will feature patios, contemporary design, and inviting atmospheres for socialization, study, and work.”

“Looking ahead, we are aggressively moving forward on our pipeline of new company-owned locations in California, as well as plans to expand outside of California. We are also highly focused on increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores. We believe our commitment to continued innovation in our products, sourcing directly from farms, and giving customers choices in how their coffee is served will build customer awareness, expand market share, and bring long term value to our stockholders,” concluded Kim.

