VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022 ANNUAL MEETING

MT. OLIVE, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VISL) (the “Company”), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, today announced its plans to hold its fiscal year 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2022 Annual Meeting”) on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Current plans are for the meeting to be held virtually by means of remote communication. The Company will publish additional details regarding the exact time, record date and matters to be voted on at the 2022 Annual Meeting in the Company’s proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting. The Company anticipates sending proxy materials for the annual meeting to stockholders in November 2022.



About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of a terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues including from bookings activity, risks of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures, projected expenses, prospects, plans including footprint and technology asset consolidations, objectives of management, new capabilities, product and solutions launches including AI-assisted and 5G streaming technologies, expected contract values, projected pipeline sales opportunities, acquisitions integration, and expected market opportunities across the Company’s operating segments including the live event production market, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources to fund the Company’s operations and any statements regarding future results are forward-looking statements. Vislink may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Vislink’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC.

The statements made in this press release speak only as of the date stated herein, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s expectations and beliefs to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements publicly at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date after the date stated herein.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

investors@vislink.com

Media Relations:

Charlotte van Hertum

Charlotte.vanhertum@vislink.com