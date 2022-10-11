English Swedish

Press release

October 11, 2022

Gothenburg Sweden

Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023

The following representatives have been appointed to the Nomination Committee of Hexatronic Group:

Staffan Ringvall, representing Handelsbanken Fonder

Angelica Hanson, representing AMF Pension & Fonder

Jonas Nordlund, representing himself

Mark Shay, representing Accendo Capital

Anders Persson, co-opted, Chairman of the Board of Hexatronic Group





The Nomination Committee has been selected in accordance with the instruction adopted at the annual general meeting 2022. The Nomination Committee represents around 26 percent of the votes in the company. The proposal from the Nomination Committee will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting 2023 and at the corporate web site https://group.hexatronic.com.

Shareholders who wish to leave a proposal to the Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2023 may do so by mailing agm@hexatronic.com (please mark “to Nomination Committee”).

Gothenburg October 11, 2022

For more information, please contact

Anders Persson

Chairman of the Board Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

Tel: +46 702 69 08 90

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00 CEST on October 11, 2022.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

