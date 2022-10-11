Safe-T to Participate in Upcoming Investors Events in the US During October 2022

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will attend and present at the following events:

Dawson James - Small Cap Growth Conference 2022: The conference will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida. The Company's presentation will be held at 11:00 AM in Track 2, Preserve Ballroom B.

ThinkEquity Conference: The conference will take place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 80 Columbus Circle (at 60th St), New York. The Company's presentation will be held at 1:30 PM at the Lotus Suite West.

Mr. Daniel will present the Company’s achievements to-date and its exciting Enterprise Privacy solutions unit, which provides online businesses with an infrastructure that enables monitoring and tracking of user behavior to evaluate and optimize the business digital marketing channels and performance.

To set a meeting with the Company, please contact: investors@safetgroup.com

About Safe-T® Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for both advanced and basic users, ensuring full protection for all personal and digital information.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our advanced and secured proxy network, the world’s fastest, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one of its kind that is comprised of millions of residential exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage, and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. Our ZoneZero® solutions are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd., a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safetgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses participation at future events and the benefits of its Enterprise Privacy Solutions and its potential to address market need and/or demand. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

