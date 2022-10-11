Claire’s Place Foundation Unveils Third Annual Clairity Ball, A Magical Evening that Transforms Lives

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is proud to announce its Third Annual Clairity Ball, a fundraising evening by the sea, celebrating the life and legacy of their late founder Claire Wineland.

The Clairity Ball, a fundraiser to support Claire’s Place Foundation, will be held at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The ball will feature hors d’oeuvres and cocktails served under the twinkling iconic Moreton Bay fig tree, plated dinner, dancing, live music by The Lucky Devils, celebrity guests and performances including Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Andy Grammer who will perform his song “Don't’ Give Up On Me.” There will also be incredible auction items such as a private dinner for seven guests in your home by Tuscan Chef Matteo Becucci.

At center stage of the evening will be awards given to longtime Claire and Claire’s Place Foundation supporters. The following will be honored for their outstanding dedication to Claire’s legacy, supporting families affected by cystic fibrosis:

Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Andy Grammer will receive the Clairity Impact Award for his extraordinary efforts to help the foundation have a more powerful impact. His heartfelt song, “Don’t Give Up On Me,” has become an anthem to all people, not only those living with CF, but also others with rare diseases. The song was featured in the film Five Feet Apart, which was inspired by Claire’s Place Founder Claire Wineland.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Pro Tem & Outfront Media Government Affairs Manager Richard Montgomery will receive the Clairity Spotlight Award for raising public awareness for the foundation’s work. Richard donated a billboard to Claire’s Place to illuminate their mission.

NorthStar Moving Co-Founders Laura McHolm & Ram Katalan will receive the Clairity Partner Award for over a decade of dedication to Claire, her legacy and the entire CF community. Laura was very close with Claire, has been a member of the Claire’s Place Foundation Board since its founding and serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Laura puts countless hours into helping the foundation serve their mission, making the organization a household name and endless time into thinking of new ways she can help. Her company supports all of the annual fundraisers and donates moving services to the CF community.

“My daughter Claire’s one wish was for us to carry on the mission of her foundation, and the Clairity Ball is one critical way in which we fulfill that,'' said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “The Clairity Ball is an essential fundraiser for us so that we can help hundreds of families living with cystic fibrosis all year long. On October 22nd we will celebrate Claire’s light and life, as well as the remarkable individuals and organizations that are moving her mission forward. Claire worked tirelessly to start her foundation, nurture it and grow it. She encouraged and inspired all of us to live a life we are proud of. We plan to do that at the Clairity Ball and beyond.”

Visit here to purchase tickets to the Third Annual Clairity Ball on October 22, 2022.

Thank you to the amazing Clairity Ball sponsors: Vertex Pharmaceuticals, NorthStar Moving Company and Viatris.

About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year” and “Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.