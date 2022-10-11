ThriftBooks® Ranks Second in Newsweek’s Best Customer Service 2023 Award

Seattle, WA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC, the world's largest online independent used bookseller, ranked second in the Newsweek America's Best Customer Service 2023 Awards. In partnership with respected global data research firm Statista, Newsweek recognized ThriftBooks within the "Online Retailers: Home Goods" category.

"We are thrilled to land on the Newsweek America's Best Customer Service list again," said Barbara Hagen, ThriftBooks Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "It is truly an honor for us to be recognized by such well-known, trusted entities. None of this would be possible without our amazing customers or our Director of Customer Service, Hugo Munday, who leads by example. We can't wait to see next year's ranking...hopefully we’ll be able to snag the number one spot!"

Since the inaugural list in 2019, ThriftBooks has secured consecutive spots within the annual ranking, landing them in the company of notable brands such as Publix, Southwest Airlines, and Chick-fil-A. This year ThriftBooks scored an 8.78, up from last year's score of 8.40.

"As a ThriftBooks customer myself, I can attest that the companies on this list provide the kind of excellent service that brings consumers back again and again," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor in Chief.

This year, Newsweek and Statista gave out 676 awards to 656 unique brands across 166 categories ranging from brick-and-mortar retailers to insurance services. Rankings were determined from the results of an independent survey of more than 30,000 U.S. customers. Winning brands were scored on the likelihood of recommendation (50% of the final score), in addition to five other weighted evaluation criteria including quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. Over 200,000 survey results were collected, with the awarded brands receiving, on average, 100 nominations.

For additional information on the 2023 America's Best Customer Service rankings, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings. To learn more about ThriftBooks or shop our assortment of used and new books, please visit ThriftBooks.com, and to keep up with ThriftBooks latest updates, follow the company on Instagram at @thriftbooks and Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 225 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2023 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award five years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 1 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.