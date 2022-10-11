Uncommon Goods Has Doubled its Distribution Volume in 2022 with ITS Logistics

RENO, Nev., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online retailer Uncommon Goods has been selling products created by artisans and artists for 23 years. Founder Dave Bolotsky’s passion for craft shows inspired him to create an online marketplace that enabled makers and their creations to be connected to shoppers looking for unique, memorable goods. With a top priority of providing an outstanding customer experience, Uncommon Goods worked with ITS Logistics to revamp its national fulfillment and distribution operation, improving the customer experience with lower rates and faster deliveries to all regions of the country.



Headquartered in Reno, Nev., ITS Logistics provides national omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 90% of the U.S. population within a two-day delivery timeframe.

“Our customers come to us for our creatively designed, unique products, but we realized that we needed to be faster and increasingly efficient to remain competitive vs. other retail options,” said Robert Carucci, Head of Operations at Uncommon Goods. “We needed a custom solution to efficiently scale to adjust to the drastic seasonality swings of our business, especially for the holiday season peak.”

ITS created a logistics solution that allowed Uncommon Goods to massively flex up and down as needed during the holidays, when volume typically increases more than 3,000%.

The seasonal shipment volume created an exponential increase in space and labor requirements. ITS’ flexible fulfillment services allowed Uncommon Goods to thrive in a competitive environment with fast, efficient fulfillment and shipping, —pushing a 49% increase of products shipped through ITS in 2022 over 2021.

“With vendors on the West Coast and East Coast, we needed an efficient supply chain partner that could reduce our product time and provide cost savings. ITS Logistics consolidates our West Cost vendor inbound shipments, fulfills orders, and handles our returns process seamlessly,” continued Carucci.

Prior to Uncommon Goods' partnership with ITS, all inventoried products were shipped from their single distribution center in Brooklyn, New York. Once the partnership began, ITS created a West Coast distribution solution for the company, which decreased the overall time it took for the retailer to move products to Uncommon Goods customers—enabling same-day shipping to 90% of the country. Customers are also able to receive immediate notifications once their order ships with full location visibility, until the final delivery.

To read the entire case study and learn more about additional ways ITS was able to optimize Uncommon Goods efficiency with their fulfillment process, visit ITS Logistics .

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is a premier Third-Party Logistics company that provides creative supply chain solutions with an asset-lite transportation division ranked #23 in North America, the #11 drayage and intermodal provider, a top-tier asset-based dedicated fleet ranked #39, and innovative omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services. With the highest level of service, unmatched industry experience and work ethic, and a precise focus on innovation and technology–our purpose is to improve the quality of life by delivering excellence in everything we do.

www.its4logistics.com .

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com