ITS Logistics February Supply Chain Report: U.S. Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Administration’s Tariffs, Creating Significant Implications for the Global Market

RENO, Nev., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics released the February ITS Supply Chain Report. This month, the report details January import volumes signaled a potential return to normalized behavior — only to be disrupted by the latest rulings on global tariffs. Trucking capacity remains unseasonably tight, and warehousing has shifted rapidly from post-holiday softness to early-cycle tightening. Despite downward revisions to 2025 job numbers, January’s labor market was unexpectedly strong, though consumer sentiment in the overall economy continues to decline.

On February 20, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s IEEPA tariffs, resulting in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency halting duty collections and deactivating all tariff codes as of Tuesday. Immediately following the ruling, President Trump announced he would be implementing a blanket 10% tariff under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which allows the President to enact “temporary import surcharges” without Congressional approval for up to 150 days. The new so-called global tariffs went into effect on February 24, and the White House stated it is working on a formal order to increase the rate to 15%. The fresh wave of geopolitical uncertainty forces shippers to reevaluate their sourcing strategies following months of large-scale shifts in global supply chain trends.

“Similar to mid-year 2025, we will likely see a split in behavior between shippers who repeat frontloading activity to seize potential cost-saving opportunities and those who pause and wait for clarity in the coming months. This stop-and-go supply chain traffic will contribute to ongoing volatility,” said Josh Allen, Chief Commercial Officer. “As it relates to warehousing, this month’s report shows conditions shifted quickly from post-holiday softness to early tightening in January, as inventory drawdowns reversed and utilization rebounded into expansion territory. While excess capacity was briefly absorbed faster than typical seasonal patterns, warehousing prices and inventory carrying costs remained firmly expansionary, highlighting persistent structural cost pressure across the sector.”

As the industry looks ahead, expectations point to continued pricing pressure and constrained capacity growth. Despite marginal cooling in mid-February for the trucking sector, capacity remains unseasonably tight, with volumes and rates significantly above recent historical averages in both the dry van and reefer markets. “Newly announced non-domiciled restrictions will continue to place strain on the capacity pool over the coming months, converging with peak produce seasons and likely downstream effects from the new global tariffs ruling,” added Allen.

This month, the report further highlights that U.S. container import volumes totaled 2,318,722 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in January. While down 6.8% year over year, it was slightly above the six-year average for the month and posted modest gains from December. The early-year dip in U.S. container import volumes may indicate that import behavior is returning to normal after a year disrupted by frontloading.

Concerning the nation’s economy, in January 2026, the U.S. economy maintained steady momentum as inflation continued to ease, with headline and core measures cooling to their lowest levels in months.

“The labor market saw stronger than expected job gains and a stable unemployment rate offset by signs of softer underlying momentum and sector specific weakness,” continued Allen. “Consumers demonstrated mixed behavior, and spending held up. However, confidence fell sharply amid lingering concerns about jobs and prices. While January showed resilience, overall momentum remained moderate and uneven across sectors. Employers added about 130,000 jobs, well above the consensus expectations, and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.3% from 4.4% in December 2025.”

Last December, in a 2026 supply chain employment projection, Supply Chain 24/7 reported that companies need to focus as much on developing their people as they do on adopting new technology in this current AI-driven environment. As more schools offer supply chain programs with strong admission rates for students with the necessary academic attributes, turnover in the industry continues to add to the strain. A survey found an average turnover rate of 11.6%, with only about one in five participants reporting no departures. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 17% employment growth for logisticians from 2024 to 2034, which is almost five times faster than the average for all occupations. This equates to approximately 26,400 job openings annually between new positions and replacement hiring as professionals retire or change careers.

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, LTL, and outbound small parcel.

The monthly ITS Supply Chain Report serves to inform ITS employees, partners, and customers of marketplace changes and updates. The information in the report combines data provided through DAT and various industry sources with insights from the ITS team. Visit here for a comprehensive copy of the report with expected industry insights and market updates.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America's #18 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal provider, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a483bf0-200c-448f-87a8-27b07263a0c7