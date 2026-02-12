ITS Logistics February Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index: Lunar New Year Volumes Approach West Coast as Weather and Regulatory Pressure Challenge Inland Transportation

RENO, Nev., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, one of North America’s fastest-growing third-party logistics providers, has released its February forecast in the ITS Logistics Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index. This month’s index identifies a return to seasonal Lunar New Year demand patterns layered over weather and regulatory-related disruption impacting inland transportation. While overall port and rail ramp operations remain at normal levels for now, downstream rail and trucking networks are facing elevated concern in select regions.

U.S. container import volumes totaled 2,318,722 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in January, down 6.8% year-over-year but slightly above the six-year average for the month and posting modest gains over December. U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports increased their share of total imports to 40.8%, up from 39.3% in December, reflecting the ongoing return of freight volumes to the East Coast as Red Sea trade routes reopen and imports from Europe, Africa, and South America increase. China-origin imports increased 9.3% from December but remain approximately 22% below 2025 levels. While the largest percentage gains of China-origin imports were observed at the Port of Houston, multiple West Coast gateways, including Los Angeles/Long Beach, Oakland, Tacoma, and Seattle, recorded month-over-month gains.

Industry analysts interpret muted pre-Lunar New Year demand to be the result of ongoing tariff uncertainty, hesitant consumer sentiment, and a return to typical seasonal demand patterns. Volumes are therefore forecasted to continue declines from late January through early February before rebounding as freight that was loaded just prior to the Lunar New Year lands in the U.S.

“While forecasted container volumes year-over-year are flat to slightly up from 2025, it is important to acknowledge that volume last year was exceptionally strong due to frontloading ahead of anticipated tariffs,” said Paul Brashier, Vice President of Global Supply Chain for ITS Logistics. “Expect this volume to impact the U.S. West Coast throughout February and subside by March.”

Outside of the ports, severe winter weather has created challenges for truckload transportation. While January disruptions in port-to-rail service and linehaul operations have largely returned to normal, carriers continue to report downstream bottlenecks and major delays across inland terminals in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Memphis, according to the Journal of Commerce. Ongoing winter weather continues to impact inland transportation across the Central and Eastern U.S., extending transit times and disrupting supply chains.

“Inland transportation lanes longer than 30 miles should be closely monitored in weather-affected areas, as increased transit times will reduce the number of deliveries a driver can turn,” Brashier added.

Evolving non-domiciled carrier regulations also continue to shape domestic transportation capacity, specifically with regard to English-language proficiency (ELP). In Oklahoma, roadside ELP checks are being reported along the I-35, a key cross-border corridor. The joint enforcement effort between OHP and federal ICE agents, known as Operation Guardian, has resulted in multiple arrests stemming from immigration violations and failure to meet ELP standards, per Fox News. Across the state line, Texas has issued 1,381 ELP out-of-service violations since June of last year, according to analysis by researcher Danielle Chaffin. In contrast, its domiciled carrier base has received more than 3,300 citations nationwide, including roughly 500 carriers identified as “repeat offenders.”

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, LTL, and outbound small parcel.

The ITS Logistics U.S. Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index forecasts port container and dray operations for the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf regions. Ocean and domestic container rail ramp operations are also highlighted in the index for both the West Inland and East Inland regions. Visit here for a full, comprehensive copy of the index with expected forecasts for the U.S. port and rail ramps, including the index’s new Inland Transportation Risk Outlook, which provides regional insight into key events and conditions influencing the trucking market.

