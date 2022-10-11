Blink Charging Announces the All-New Blink Network and Blink Charging Mobile App, Redesigned from the Ground Up, Powering the Next-Generation EV Charging Experience

Blink updates its driver and host platforms with industry-leading architecture, improving reliability, user experience, and flexibility capable of iterating as the industry matures

The completely rebuilt Blink Network will serve as a foundation for a global charging platform unlike anything currently available, capable of serving a wide variety of EV equipment, languages, currencies, and applications

Best-in-class new mobile app creates a seamless driver charging experience across the globe



Miami, FL, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the launch of its entirely rebuilt Blink Network with market-leading architecture and responsiveness capable of meeting the needs of the Company as it continues to expand globally. In addition, Blink has announced the launch of its new Blink Charging Mobile App, also completely redesigned to boast a user-centric design and experience, providing more information to EV drivers in real time. The new Blink Charging mobile app has been created to meet the needs of the more than 6.6 million EV drivers around the world, whether charging in the United States, Europe, or any of the growing number of 25+ countries in which Blink operates. Both innovative software platforms have been built on industry-leading architecture to provide an intuitive, seamless, and convenient charging experience built upon a reliable, flexible, and responsive platform.

“At Blink, we are dedicated to providing the best in EV charging and proud of the new Blink Network and Blink Charging Mobile App. As an EV charging pioneer, Blink led the industry with its original platforms and now, we have set that standard once again and bringing EV charging solutions to the next level with our technology-based, user-centric approach to ensure we are providing our customers with the most reliable charging solutions that fit their unique needs, now and into the future,” said Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and CEO of Blink Charging. “This state-of-the-art technology creates the roadmap for continued advancements that can be made quickly, to meet future needs and empower EV drivers even more. Blink is providing a globally seamless EV charging experiences and leading the industry into the next era of EV ownership.”

The network went through a complete build-out from the ground up, making it the leading global EV charging network, using the latest scaling technologies that offer a faster time to market for new capabilities and user experiences at market-leading speeds. The newly rebuilt, cloud-based Blink Network allows Blink site hosts to onboard and connect Blink chargers globally, offering global management of chargers in multiple languages that include, English, French Canadian, Greek, Hebrew and Spanish across 26 countries with additional languages to be added to ensure we meet the needs of all Blink users. Site hosts will also have expanded functionality in creating dynamic pricing protocols, responsive to application, locations, and schedule. The robust new host portal gives full visibility and control for site hosts across chargers and locations.

In addition to the new and improved functionality for Blink site hosts, the new Blink Network provides the foundation for the Company to onboard chargers from recent acquisitions, including Blue Corner in Belgium, EB Charging in England, and SemaConnect in the United States. This strategic design uniquely makes Blink capable of creating a seamless EV charging experience regardless of where a driver is located. The Blink Network will enhance the user experience across all segments, including residential, multifamily, retail, workplace, hospitality, bringing all functionality together in one platform including fleet management, making the Blink Network the most comprehensive EV network in the market.

Blink also launched the all-new Blink Charging Mobile App, designed to make the charging experience easier and more accessible for both home and public charging. It puts EV drivers in control by giving them improved search capabilities allowing them to search for nearby amenities, as well as chargers by zip-codes, city, business, category, or address. It also features expanded keyword search, enabling drivers to search for nearby activities, such as a cafe or shopping center that are near a charging station, seamlessly integrating EV charging into everyday life.

The Blink Charging Mobile App personalizes the user experience by allowing users to save favorite charger locations, manage payment information as well as view payment history and real-time charging information, including estimated time left to charge and estimated costs.

“These new platforms are designed for drivers around the world who are hungry for better at-home and public charging solutions to make switching to an EV easy, convenient, and efficient,” continued Farkas. “We have tapped into Blinks vast experience as an EV charging pioneer to apply the most advanced charging technologies available in the market and industry-leading design, to create a seamless, user-friendly charging experience.”

The new updates require current EV drivers to download the Blink Charging Mobile App in order to take advantage of the new functionality it provides. The Blink Charging Mobile App is available for download for both IOS and Google devices by visiting Blink, Apple or Google websites.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 51,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

