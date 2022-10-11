Villa Charities Italian Canadian Immigrant Tribute Name Plaques Now Available for Purchase





Villa Charities Italian Canadian Immigrant Tribute project



Villa Charities Italian Canadian Immigrant Tribute at the Columbus Centre | Rendering by Brown + Storey Architects Inc.

The installation is set to break ground in 2023. Villa Charities announced that honourary plaques are available to purchase beginning today.



TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) announced that name plaques are available for sale as part of the Villa Charities Italian Canadian Immigrant Tribute project. Canadians now have the ability to purchase a plaque to commemorate their loved ones and honour Italians who journeyed to Canada to begin a new life.

Announced in summer 2022, the Villa Charities Italian Canadian Immigrant Tribute project will commemorate the legacy of Italian immigrants and provide a destination for honouring and remembering personal histories. The installation will feature name plaques dedicated to individuals of Italian heritage, and a bronze casted art piece, designed by artist and marketing industry executive Aldo Cundari.

Immigrant Tribute installation

Designed by Brown + Storey Architects Inc., the commemoration wall will be located on the Villa Charities campus at Lawrence and Dufferin in Toronto. The installation will exist on the north-facing wall of the Columbus Centre – showcasing the name plaques with a ‘fluttering’ effect that will give a sense of movement to the wall. Personalized single or double name plaques are available for a $1,000.00 donation and will feature the name of the family member and the year they immigrated to Canada. A tax receipt will be issued for the maximum allowable amount. Only a limited quantity is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with the name plaques to be installed on the Villa Charities Italian Canadian Immigrant Tribute in alphabetical order when construction begins.

Immigrant Tribute website

Purchasing a plaque also means donors can share their family’s immigration journey online by submitting a brief family history and up to four images, to appear on the Immigrant Map at https://villacharitiesimmigranttribute.com/. The repository of immigrant stories will create an engaging and creative digital space for the public to explore and learn about the shared experiences of the Italian Canadian community.

“This installation, along with the immigrant tribute website, is our way to honour and preserve the ongoing historical contributions made by the Italian Canadian community, and to create a destination for celebrating Italian heritage,” said Marco DeVuono, President and CEO, Villa Charities Inc. “Given the enthusiastic response we’ve heard from our community since we announced this project, we are excited that people across the country can now order their own commemorative plaques.”

The funds raised from the tribute project through Villa Charities Foundation will support senior care, youth services, education and scholarships, cultural programming, and capital needs.

For more information on the Villa Charities Italian Canadian Immigrant Tribute project, including how to purchase a name plaque, visit https://villacharitiesimmigranttribute.com/.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is a registered charity and non-profit organization that enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For more than 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services, and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent Italian organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; and Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartments Corporation/Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation with apartments for independent seniors (Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo). Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. For more information visit villacharities.com .

About Villa Charities Foundation

Villa Charities Foundation supports experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. As the charitable arm of Villa Charities, the Foundation provides crucial funding for areas such as senior care, youth services, education and scholarships, cultural programming, and capital needs. For more information, visit villacharities.com/give.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Hrynyshyn

MAVERICK

647-680-3908

mike@wearemaverick.com



Kathleen Sloan, CM

Director, Marketing and Communications

Villa Charities Inc.

416-789-7011 Ext. 309

ksloan@villacharities.com

