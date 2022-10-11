Red8 Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red8, the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced that it has achieved successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit.



Developed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA), The SOC 2 Type II standard is a rigorous auditing procedure that evaluates a company’s controls relevant to security. Certification validates that the organization is managing customer data securely, and in such a way that it protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers.

Red8’s successful completion and certification of the SOC 2 Type II industry standard underscores the company’s dedication to upholding a secure environment for its business operations and client data.

“SOC 2 Type II certification is an important benchmark that gives our customers peace of mind,” said Frank Wiacek, President and CEO of Red8. “The fact that Red8 has the right policies, procedures, and controls in place to protect and safeguard data at industry standard or higher levels supports our ability to help clients overcome their most difficult IT challenges and create a clear path to success.”

Red8’s audit was performed by CPA firm Linford & Company LLP and included examination of its policies and procedures regarding the security of its infrastructure, software, people, data, and other relevant areas of the business. Following completion of the examination, Linford & Company LLP delivered a final report with the results demonstrating that Red8’s policies and procedures meet the SOC 2 Type II certification criteria.

