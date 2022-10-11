Now Brewing: Complimentary Fresh Brewed Caribou Coffee Available on Sun Country Airlines Flights

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting this month, Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) passengers can now enjoy complimentary fresh brewed hot Caribou Coffee. Named the Official Coffee of Sun Country Airlines earlier this year, the airline has been serving the Minnesota-based coffee company's ready-to-drink Cold Brew Coffee since January.



Sun Country worked closely with Caribou to ensure high flavor quality and consistency in the onboard experience for all guests and invested more than $250,000 in equipment upgrades onboard.

“Developing a blend that satisfies the tastes of a broad group of travelers while also representing our quality promise and that performs well brewed at 30,000 feet gave us a unique opportunity to showcase the expertise of our sourcing and roasting teams,” says Brian Aliffi, Caribou Coffee’s senior manager of coffee sourcing. “This coffee is balanced and sweet with enough roasted note to combine with cream and sugar but can also easily be enjoyed on its own.”

“We are excited to finally roll out freshly brewed Caribou Coffee on our flights,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Marketing Officer, Brian Davis. “It's the little things in a passenger’s travel experience, like sitting back with a warm cup of high-quality coffee, that sets Sun Country apart. Minnesota’s Caribou Coffee is a great partnership for our customers.”

Complimentary fresh brewed Caribou Coffee is now available onboard any of Sun Country’s more than 98 routes across 78 airports in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

About Caribou Coffee®

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee provides innovative, high-quality handcrafted beverages, and an all-day breakfast menu including gluten-free, vegetarian and plant-based items. Each menu item is crafted with the purpose to create day-making experiences that go beyond the beans and ingredients. Caribou also offers small-batch roasted coffee beans for purchase as well as seasonal limited-time offerings. The conversations and connections that occur over a simple cup of coffee or delicious breakfast sandwich bring our team and guests together, reminding us that our collective potential is boundless. Caribou has 325 company-owned and 139 non-traditional locations nationwide, and 274 franchise stores in 9 countries as of June 28, 2022. Known for a commitment to integrating sustainable practices and making a difference, Caribou was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees and espresso. This passion for premium is also why Caribou became the first to offer 100% clean label beverages with real ingredients including real chocolate chips, no artificial sweeteners, and no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, or preservatives. Caribou Coffee’s unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled consumer experience has translated to an industry-leading NPS score. Additionally, the Caribou Cabin prototype debuted in 2019, features a significantly smaller footprint and drive-thru-focused model and has rapidly expanded throughout the Midwest. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in all 50 states across grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, food service providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online.

Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Bagel Brands®. Panera Brands’ brands are independently operated and united in their mission to be force multipliers for good for their guests, communities, the planet and the shareholders they serve.

To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or LinkedIn. Sign up for Caribou Coffee’s loyalty program, Caribou Perks®, at caribouperks.com.