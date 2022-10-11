New York, USA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market to Accelerate Substantially at a Paltry CAGR of 4.79% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

The cardiovascular ultrasound system market is expected to show positive growth due to several factors, including an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, an increase in sedentary lifestyles, and an increase in regulatory approvals for the cardiovascular ultrasound system.

DelveInsight’s Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, cardiovascular ultrasound system market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key cardiovascular ultrasound system companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global cardiovascular ultrasound system market during the forecast period.

Notable cardiovascular ultrasound system companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, General Electric Company, ESAOTE SPA, SAMSUNGHEALTHCARE, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe, Whale Imaging, Trivitron Healthcare, ATYS MEDICAL, Boston Scientific Corporation, CHISON Medical Technologies Co. Ltd, Narang Medical Limited, Clarius, Dawei Medical, FUJIFILM Sonosite Inc, Vave Health Inc , and several others are currently operating in the cardiovascular ultrasound system market.

, and several others are currently operating in the cardiovascular ultrasound system market. In February 2022, Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced the FDA clearance for the United States and the launch of its point-of-care hand-held ultrasound for cardiovascular and other applications.

a global leader in health technology, announced the FDA clearance for the United States and the launch of its point-of-care hand-held ultrasound for cardiovascular and other applications. In September 2021, Samsung Medison, a global medical equipment company and an affiliate of Samsung Electronics, introduced V8, a brand new, high-end ultrasound system that offers improved image quality, usability, and convenience for all medical professionals. The advanced functions from premium ultrasound systems dedicated to specific departments such as obstetrics, radiology, orthopedics, and cardiology have been implemented.

a global medical equipment company and an affiliate of Samsung Electronics, introduced V8, a brand new, high-end ultrasound system that offers improved image quality, usability, and convenience for all medical professionals. The advanced functions from premium ultrasound systems dedicated to specific departments such as obstetrics, radiology, orthopedics, and cardiology have been implemented. In May 2020, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced that it had received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a wide variety of its ultrasound solutions for the treatment of COVID-19-related lung and cardiac complications.

a global leader in health technology, announced that it had received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a wide variety of its ultrasound solutions for the treatment of COVID-19-related lung and cardiac complications. In June 2019, Esaote, a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, launched MyLab™X7 compact console system, a new cardiovascular ultrasound line in Portland; it is a high-end portable system that offers advanced cutting-edge clinical tools, optimized image quality, an effortless workflow, and improved ergonomics for better, quicker, and more reliable decisions.

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Overview

Cardiovascular ultrasounds, also known as echocardiograms, use ultrasound imaging to create an image of the heart. It is non-invasive and aids in diagnosing and managing potentially fatal cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, congenital heart disease, coronary artery disease, and others.

Cardiovascular ultrasonography is a painless diagnostic that uses sound waves to create moving images of the heart. Cardiovascular ultrasonography is another name for echocardiography. It can help detect blood clots in the heart. Furthermore, the cardiovascular ultrasonography system evaluates the health of the heart muscle. The three types of cardiovascular ultrasonography currently available are transthoracic echocardiography, transesophageal echocardiogram, and stress echocardiogram.





Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the global cardiovascular ultrasound system market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period of 2022–2027. Factors such as an increase in sedentary lifestyles and rising regulatory approvals for cardiovascular ultrasound systems are expected to drive demand for cardiovascular ultrasound systems in North America.

Furthermore, rising regulatory approvals for cardiovascular ultrasound systems, combined with an increase in the prevalence of cardiac disease in the North American region, can boost demand for cardiovascular ultrasound systems, boosting the overall North American ultrasound cardiovascular system market.

For instance, Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced the FDA clearance and launch of its point-of-care hand-held ultrasound for cardiovascular and other applications in February 2022. The Lumify handheld ultrasound system now includes a Pulse Wave Doppler, which can measure blood flow in cardiology and other applications.

As a result of the interaction of all of the factors as mentioned above, ultrasound cardiovascular system demand will rise, creating a favorable growth environment for the North American region in the cardiovascular ultrasound system market.

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Dynamics

The growing geriatric population suffering from cardiovascular disease is one of the primary drivers of the cardiovascular ultrasound system market. Moreover, an increase in sedentary lifestyles and an increase in regulatory approvals are also contributing to the growth of the cardiovascular ultrasound system market.

However, the high cost of the cardiovascular ultrasound system and the scarcity of trained professionals to operate the cardiovascular ultrasound system may limit the global cardiovascular ultrasound system market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the cardiovascular ultrasound system market because hospital admissions were limited due to lockdown restrictions, a lack of staff, and the postponement of various diagnosis and treatment procedures. COVID-19 also increased the level of stress in people, which can result in high blood pressure or hypertension, which can lead to heart attack or heart failure. As a result of the COVID pandemic, the cardiovascular ultrasound systems market has been significantly impacted as the device used to diagnose cardiovascular diseases in COVID patients.

However, with the mass vaccination of the population, the relaxation of lockdowns, the resumption of hospital visits, and the availability of staff for performing diagnosis procedures, the cardiovascular ultrasound system market has regained momentum and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.61 Billion Projected Market Size by 2027 USD 2.11 Billion Market CAGR 4.79% Key Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, General Electric Company, ESAOTE SPA, SAMSUNGHEALTHCARE, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe, Whale Imaging, Trivitron Healthcare, ATYS MEDICAL, Boston Scientific Corporation, CHISON Medical Technologies Co. Ltd, Narang Medical Limited, Clarius, Dawei Medical, FUJIFILM Sonosite Inc, Vave Health Inc, among others

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type: Cart/Trolley Based and Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Cart/Trolley Based and Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation By Technology: 2D-Ultrasound, 3D-Ultrasound, 4D-Ultrasound, and Doppler

2D-Ultrasound, 3D-Ultrasound, 4D-Ultrasound, and Doppler Market Segmentation By Display: Color Cardiovascular Ultrasound System and Black & White Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Color Cardiovascular Ultrasound System and Black & White Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Segmentation By End User: Hospital, Cardiology Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Hospital, Cardiology Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

