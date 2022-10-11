RTOERO urges British Columbians to speak with one voice this municipal election on issues of dignity, survival

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTOERO is sounding the alarm on issues of dignity and survival during British Columbia municipal election campaign. This month, it launched a digital campaign urging British Columbians to speak with one voice on three critical issues: environmental stewardship, geriatric health care and seniors strategy.

The campaign invites British Columbians to send a letter to their candidates asking for their positions on the issues. The campaign website is vibrantvoices.ca/municipal. A social media campaign will run featuring the campaign video called One Voice.

Quotations
“If dignity and survival aren’t at the core of all decision-making now, with the breadth of our knowledge and resources, then it calls into question our character and ethics as humans,” says Martha Foster, RTOERO chair of the board. “By speaking with one voice on critical issues, our hope is we can drive home for candidates that we expect compassionate leadership and real action.”

“The response to the pandemic shows that we can work together to drive massive change,” says Jim Grieve, CEO of RTOERO. “That’s what we need now to secure a sustainable, flourishing future for every British Columbian.”

 

Resources for media

White papers

RTOERO has written white papers on its three focus issues for the election.

Seniors strategy

Geriatric healthcare

Environmental stewardship

 

About RTOERO

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 82,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, we are the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. We welcome members who work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education. We believe in a better future, together!

-30-

