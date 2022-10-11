Carahsoft Hosts Booth at EDUCAUSE Annual Conference on October 25-28, 2022 in Denver, CO

RESTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., will be joined by 24 of its technology solutions providers in its booth (#423) at EDUCAUSE 2022.

The annual conference is hosted by EDUCAUSE, a thriving community of more than 100,000 individuals at member organizations around the world committed to supporting those who lead, manage, deploy, and use information technology at every level within higher education.

The event features premium programming on the latest trends in Higher Education IT from experts and community peers, including tracks focused on:

• Cybersecurity and Privacy • Policy and Law • Infrastructure and Networking • Student Engagement and Success • Innovation and Emerging Technologies • Supporting Research Computing • Leadership and Future Workforce • Teaching and Learning

WHO:

Carahsoft’s booth will feature 24 partners showcasing a full range of solutions demonstrating how information technology can accelerate student engagement, improve access, and make services significantly more efficient. Join Carahsoft and the featured solution providers at booth #423 on October 26th and 27th.

Partners Demoing at Carahsoft’s booth (#423):

• Acquia • GitLab • Saviynt • Box • Globus • Simply Stakeholders • Cloudera • HashiCorp • Smartsheet • Collibra • Hewlett Packard Enterprise • SolarWinds • CoreView • Informatica • Veritas • Critical Start • Logitech • WalkMe • FlashPoint • Opswat • Zimperium • Genesys • Red Hat • Zoom

Carahsoft vendors and partners exhibiting at EDUCAUSE 22:



• 3PlayMedia (#1503) • Google (#415) • Qualtrics (#363) • Adobe (#1301) • Hitachi Vantara Federal (#265) • Salesforce (#623) • Alteryx (#1541) • Identity Automation (#1103) • ServiceNow (#143) • AWS (#1003) • Juniper Networks (#947) • Snowflake (#1443) • Automox (#1441) • Keeper (#1544) • Splashtop (#771) • Boomi (#1462) • Kion (#1535) • Splunk (#1302) • Commvault (#1035) • LinkedIn Learning (#1253) • Tanium (#1549) • CyberArk (#575) • Lookout (#1368) • Telos (#1640) • Dell Technologies (#802) • Microsoft (#603) • ThreatLocker (#1727) • DocuSign (#1723) • Mimecast (#1175) • Wasabi (#104) • Elastic (#1410) • Okta (#422) • Zscaler (#1122) • Fortinet (#142) • Palo Alto Networks (#842) • Gigamon (#1454) • Proofpoint (#672)

To view the full floorplan, click here.

Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s networking reception at the West Saloon & Kitchen on October 26th from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. This event will be open to all EDUCAUSE attendees and our partners who present an EDUCAUSE 22 badge at the entrance. Register for the reception here.

Reception Sponsors:

• Backblaze • CyberRes • Twilio • Cloudera • Fortinet • Veritas • Commvault • Mimecast • WalkMe • Critical Start • Palo Alto Networks

WHEN:

Tuesday - Friday, October 25-28, 2022

WHERE:

Event Location:

Colorado Convention Center

700 14th Street

Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Reception Information:

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

West Saloon & Kitchen

501 16th St Mall,

Denver, CO 80202

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information regarding the event, contact Jack Saslowsky at (571) 662-4975 or EDUCAUSE@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s EDUCAUSE event site.

