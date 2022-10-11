Adeia Receives Decision in Bell and Telus Litigation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (“Adeia” or the “Company”) announced today that Adeia Guides Inc. (formerly known as Rovi Guides, Inc.) received a decision issued by the Federal Court of Canada finding in favor of Bell Canada and Telus and their respective cable platforms.



“We are disappointed and disagree with the Court’s ruling and will be appealing the decision, as we recently did following the Videotron decision from the same judge earlier this year. As a reminder, we filed a second lawsuit against Bell last year and continue to explore all our options with respect to Telus. The value of our intellectual property is well-established and will continue to support our long-term opportunity to enter market-based licenses with Bell and Telus,” said Paul Davis, Adeia’s chief executive officer. “We also remain confident in our long-term outlook shared during our investor day last month and we reaffirm our 2022 guidance. This decision represents a very small fraction of our overall portfolio of over 9500 patent assets, which we plan to grow 10% year over year principally through our own internal innovations. Moreover, our business outlook remains strong, as evidenced by recent renewals and new license agreements and our strong track record of completing the vast majority of our license agreements without litigation.”

Specifically, the Court found each of the asserted claims of the four patents involved in the case were invalid. The same judge in the Videotron case previously found the asserted claims of two of those same patents invalid. The Company’s second lawsuit accuses Bell of infringing four different patents relating to advanced interactive program guide functionality and recording, transcoding, and delivering media content in multiple formats based on the capabilities of user equipment. This second litigation covers Bell's Fibe TV cable platform, Satellite TV, and Crave TV services and names two of Bell’s suppliers, Ericsson and Mediakind, as defendants.

The full decision is currently subject to confidentiality restrictions. As more information becomes available, the Company will determine whether further comment on the decision is appropriate.

