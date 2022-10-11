California Water Service’s Antelope Valley District Tops List of State’s Water Savers in August; Utility Increases Select Rebates for Residential and Commercial Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service’s Antelope Valley District led all water suppliers statewide in water savings during the month of August, saving 46.1% compared to August 2020. Company-wide, Cal Water customers also made strides, reducing water use for the fourth consecutive month and with 12 of the utility’s districts making the state’s list of water suppliers that achieved at least 15% in reductions.



Statewide, as California saw a decrease in water usage of 10.5% in August compared to August 2020, Cal Water customers across the utility’s districts reduced water use by 12.3%. Cal Water districts accounted for 12% of the 95 systems that reached the 15% reduction goal.

“We are proud of our customers’ continued conservation progress in August, especially those in Antelope Valley and all of our districts that reached 15% in water savings amid this worsening drought,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “We encourage customers to continue their water-saving practices outdoors while looking for water savings inside as the weather starts to cool.”

To assist with those indoor savings, Cal Water has increased the following rebates for EPA WaterSense-labeled products:

Residential high-efficiency toilets, now up to $150

Residential high-efficiency clothes washers, now up to $600

Commercial high-efficiency toilets, now up to $400

Commercial high-efficiency urinals, now up to $400

For commercial customers looking to replace thirsty lawns, Cal Water has also increased its lawn-to-garden rebate from $3 per square foot to $5 per square foot.

All of Cal Water’s districts achieved savings this August, showing that customers continued to heed the State’s call for conservation and curtail their outdoor watering through the summer. Previously, Cal Water customers throughout the state reduced their water use in May by 6.5%, in June by 11.6%, and in July by 12.4%. The 12 Cal Water districts that surpassed 15% in water-use reductions are:

Antelope Valley, saving 46.1%

Bear Gulch, saving 19.7%

Dixon, saving 22.1%

Livermore, saving 15.2%

Los Altos, saving 26.1%

Marysville, saving 20.5%

Mid-Peninsula, saving 15.5%

Oroville, saving 17.2%

Palos Verdes, saving 15.8%

Selma, saving 20.4%

Westlake, saving 32.3%

Willows, saving 27.2%

Conservation savings for all Cal Water districts is available at drought.calwater.com/reductions. Customers can get more information about conservation rebates and programs, drought resources, and water restrictions at drought.calwater.com.

Cal Water serves approximately 2 million people through 494,500 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.