Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2022 totaled $120.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $57.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $62.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of September 30, 2022 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$18,077 
Global Discovery1,513 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth10,789 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,140 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity440 
Non-U.S. Growth12,092 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth6,193 
China Post-Venture161 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity3,374 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,743 
Value Income9 
International Value Team  
International Value26,602 
International Explorer45 
Global Value Team  
Global Value19,745 
Select Equity319 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets854 
Credit Team  
High Income6,856 
Credit Opportunities133 
Floating Rate47 
Developing World Team  
Developing World3,649 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak2,953 
Antero Peak Hedge807 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained15 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities41 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities10 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$120,607 
   

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $76 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
