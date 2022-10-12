September Quarterly Report Webinar

Perth, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/October 12, 2022/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its September 2022 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Thursday October 20, 2022.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Thursday October 20, 2022



Perth – 6:00am



Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am Canada: Wednesday October 19, 2022



Vancouver – 3:00pm



Toronto – 6:00pm UK: Wednesday October 19, 2022



London – 11:00pm





Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_11EsBV1KSNqK1yjfD2AAXQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 817 2416 2683

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149



+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895





