Mendus AB: Mendus to receive final payment as a result of the completion of the EU Horizon 2020 AML-VACCiN project

English Swedish

HORIZON 2020 GRANT SUPPORTED MENDUS IN ESTABLISHING A STRONG EUROPEAN RESEARCH AND CLINICAL NETWORK FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF DCP-001 IN AML

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced that it will receive EUR 1.69 million (approximately SEK 18 million) as the final grant payment from the Horizon 2020-funded AML-VACCiN project. All requirements for the final tranche have been fulfilled, bringing the total financial contribution from the European Commission to EUR 6.0 million for the project as a whole. As a result of the project completion, Mendus is now entitled to receive its final payment under the project.

“The Horizon 2020 AML-VACCiN project has significantly strengthened the European network and the development of expertise supporting the clinical development of DCP-001 as a novel immunotherapy for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)”, commented Erik Manting, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Mendus. “The ongoing ADVANCE II trial is a direct result of this high-quality consortium and will continue to deliver data, with a comprehensive survival data update expected in December 2022. We are thankful to all the contributors and Stichting VUmc as the coordinator of AML-VACCiN.”

The AML-VACCiN project was initiated in January 2016 and involved more than 10 industry and academic partners from several European countries. More information on the project can be found on the EU’s Community Research and Development Information Service (CORDIS) website: https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/667713

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu

ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

Attachment