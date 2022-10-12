SEPTEMBER VOLUMES: FREIGHT CONTINUES GROWTH IN MEDITERRANEAN AND NORTH SEA

English Danish

INVESTOR NEWS no. 27 - 12 October 2022

Ferry – freight: Due to lower volumes on the Dover Strait and on the Baltic Sea, total volumes in September 2022 were 7.5% below 2021. Freight volumes were above 2021 in all other regions.



North Sea volumes were above 2021 despite a negative impact from a strike in Felixstowe port as volumes to a large extent were diverted to the Immingham port instead. Volumes in the Mediterranean network continued to grow driven by Turkish industrial production and exports.

Channel’s volumes were below 2021 following lower activity on the Dover Strait on account of a decrease in total market volumes and addition of capacity by a third ferry operator. Channel’s year-to-date volumes were 0.3% above 2021. Baltic Sea’s volumes were below 2021 due to the war in Ukraine, although to a lower extent than in previous months.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 1.5% to 43.1m from 43.8m in 2021-20.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers increased more than three times to 371k equal to 82% of volumes in September 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. The number of cars equalled 89% of volumes in 2019. Channel’s volumes were reduced by the addition of capacity by a third ferry operator.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total number of passengers was 3.3m compared to 0.8m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2019.





DFDS ferry volumes September LTM* Freight 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Lane metres, '000 3,755 3,683 3,407 -7.5% 39,489 43,814 43,140 -1.5% Passenger 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Passengers, '000 82 113 371 227.5% 2,302 766 3,261 325.5% *Last twelve months





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The October 2022 volume report is expected to be published on 17 November 2022 at around 7.30am CET.





