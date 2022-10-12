Mosaic Homes Broadens BC’s Housing Supply with West Coquitlam Community

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The creation of new housing remains an ongoing objective in British Columbia. From 2016 to 2021, BC was home to four of the five fastest-growing large urban centres in Canada. In Metro Vancouver, Coquitlam is seeing accelerated growth in multifamily developments, with a total of 978 high- and low-rise buildings and townhouse units anticipated on projects that received building permits between January 1 and August 31, 2022. Vancouver-based homebuilder Mosaic Homes (Mosaic) is supporting further growth of West Coquitlam with one-, two-, and three-bedroom market homes launching at Allison .



The most recent benchmark price for an apartment in Metro Vancouver reported by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) was $728,500, representing a 6.2% increase from September 2021. At Allison, home prices start in the low $500,000s. With an address at 708 Edgar Avenue, prospective buyers can enjoy the benefits of living in a single-family neighbourhood offering access to rapid transit, Simon Fraser University (SFU), and amenities fostering an active lifestyle, including Mundy Park, Burns Park, and the Vancouver Golf Club.

In approximately 30 minutes' drive time, Allison residents will be able to reach downtown Vancouver via the Trans-Canada Highway. Meanwhile, Lougheed Town Centre Station offers bus and SkyTrain services to Vancouver and neighbouring communities in the Tri-Cities. Within the surrounding area, future residents have commercial hubs, including Coquitlam Centre, Lougheed Shopping Centre, and Lougheed Plaza, in addition to H-Mart Coquitlam, IKEA, Real Canadian Superstore, and Canadian Tire.

Construction is underway at Allison, with homes ranging from 538 sq. ft. to 1206 sq. ft. and move-ins starting in late 2023. Mosaic is working closely with the team at WA Architects to create a classic, white-brick architecture exterior and 10 ft. tall ceilings inside each home, adding more volume and light. Allison homes have warm colour schemes that include rich navy, oyster grey, or white.

“The launch of Allison represents Mosaic’s return to West Coquitlam, adding to existing communities including Georgia, Foster and Emerson, and we are excited to bring new homes to an area seeing tremendous growth in the Tri-Cities,” noted Geoff Duyker, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Mosaic Homes. “Allison will include shared indoor and outdoor amenities for residents, and Mosaic is currently offering site tours of homes under construction to give buyers a first look at their future home and community.”

Earlier this year, Mosaic saw sales success at Moody Yards , its mixed-use community on Murray Street in Port Moody, selling out in only three weeks. Mosaic’s recent communities include Parker and Guildhouse in Surrey City Centre; Hamilton at SFU, Burnaby; Parkside at Lynn on the North Shore; Cambria Park and Edward on Vancouver’s West Side.

Homes at Allison are now selling with only a 10% down payment requirement. The Allison Home Store at 3015 Murray Street is open daily from 12 to 6 pm, and interested buyers can book a hard hat tour at Allison to see the home they can buy today.

