TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X
Other (please specify) iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name OXFORDSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL PENSION FUND
City and country of registered office (if applicable) OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
City and country of registered office (if applicable) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 30/6/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30/08/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.80% 0.00 5.80% 1,615,432.00
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		       



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
 (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BN73FN07 593,612.00   2.13%  
GB00BN73FP21 1,021,820.00   3.67%  
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,615,432.00 5.80%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
Settlement xii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 		 
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
       
       
       
       
       
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder OXFORDSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL PENSION FUND
The number and % of voting rights held 1,615,432.00
The date until which the voting rights will be held 5.80%
 
11. Additional information xvi
The change has arisen following the mergers into Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust of Oxford Technology VCT, Oxford Technology VCT 3 and Oxford Technology VCT 4.


Place of completion OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM
Date of completion 08/09/22