Desktop Virtualization Market Worth $20.1 Billion By 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desktop Virtualization Market size is expected to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2022 to USD 20.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global Desktop Virtualization Market is gaining traction, with need to increase the productivity of employees, If devices/PCs of employees’ counter hardware issues or are accidentally damaged, employees, with the help of desktop virtualization, can log in from another device and continue working, as data is safe on the server or on the cloud.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Desktop Virtualization Market”

159 - Tables

42 - Figures

201 - Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Coverage Details Market size available for years 2016–2027 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Market Value in 2022 USD 12.3 billion Forecast Value in 2027 USD 20.1 billion Segments covered By type, organization size, verticals, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America Companies covered Citrix systems (US), VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Kyndryl Holdings (US), DXC Technology (US), NTT DATA (Japan), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Softchoice (Canada), Nutanix (US), Pure Storage (US), NetApp (California), Ivanti (US), Nasstar (UK), Datacom (New Zealand), NComputing (US), Evolve IP (US), Ericom Software (US), Parallels International (US), V2 Cloud (Canada), Kasm (Virginia), Itopia (US), ClearCube (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Adar (US), Systancia (France), and HiveIO (US).

The scope of this report covers the Desktop Virtualization Market by type, organization size, verticals, and region.

The Virtual desktop infrastructure segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. The increasing adoption of the BYOD policy across enterprises, which prefer centralized desktop management, is one of the major factors driving the high adoption of VDI solutions. Additionally, increased requirements for computing capabilities and data security measures in IT companies are fuelling the growth of this segment. Key players, such as VMware (US), Citrix Systems (US), Oracle (US), and Microsoft (US), offer VDI solutions in the Desktop Virtualization Market.

By region, North America is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The US holds a major portion of the market in this region. North America leads the global market in terms of the usage of Desktop virtualization-based solutions and services. The US and Canada are prominent countries contributing to technology development in this region; The presence of major market players in the region, such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation has been the key factor that has driven the market expansion in the region.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The growth of the Desktop Virtualization Market in Asia Pacific is highly driven by the rapid digitalization of enterprises across the region. According to the Computer Weekly/TechTarget IT Priorities survey of 2019, 42% of nearly 1,000 IT decision-makers in Asia Pacific revealed that they are looking to upgrade their IT infrastructure to support digital transformation initiatives, while 35% expect to harness technologies that improve employee experience and productivity. This indicates spending on software is also expected to grow to keep up with rising demands in terms of online accessibility of services from enterprises. Hence, this rapid investment in technologies and providing online services is expected to drive the growth of the Desktop Virtualization Market in Asia Pacific.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Desktop Virtualization Market include Citrix systems (US), VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Kyndryl Holdings (US), DXC Technology (US), NTT DATA (Japan), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Softchoice (Canada), Nutanix (US), Pure Storage (US), NetApp (California), Ivanti (US), Nasstar (UK), Datacom (New Zealand), NComputing (US), Evolve IP (US), Ericom Software (US), Parallels International (US), V2 Cloud (Canada), Kasm (Virginia), Itopia (US), ClearCube (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Adar (US), Systancia (France), and HiveIO (US).

