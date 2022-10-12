Olema Oncology Announces Upcoming Clinical Data Poster Presentation at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA) today announced that the Company will present updated clinical results from the OP-1250-001 study at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2022), taking place October 26-28, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.



Details of the ENA 2022 poster presentation are:

Title: Preliminary phase 1/2 results from OP-1250-001, a study of OP-1250, an oral CERAN/SERD, in subjects with advanced and/or metastatic estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer (NCT04505826) Session: New drugs Poster / Abstract: 101 / PB091 Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. CEST (3:00 a.m. ET)

A copy of the poster will be available on Olema’s website under the Science section when it is presented at the symposium.

Company Investor Webcast and Conference Call

Olema will host a webcast and conference call for analysts and investors to review data presented at ENA 2022 on Thursday, October 26, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT). Lead study author, Dr. Erika Hamilton, Director of Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer Research for Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, will join Olema management for the call. Please register for the webcast by visiting the Investors & Media section of Olema’s website at olema.com.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is a proprietary, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK 4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

IR Contact :

Shane Kovacs, COO and CFO

ir@olema.com

Media Contact :

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., Russo Partners

646-942-5604

ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com







