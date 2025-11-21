Olema Oncology to Participate in 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 12:55 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts and recordings of these presentations will be available, as permitted by the event host, in the Events and Presentations section of Olema’s investor relations website at ir.olema.com .

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN) and a selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), currently in two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical study. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.olema.com

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Courtney O’Konek

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Olema Oncology

media@olema.com