Olema Oncology Announces Closing of $218.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 11,500,000 shares of its common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Olema from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $218.5 million.

TD Cowen, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, LifeSci Capital, Oppenheimer & Co. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 6, 2025 and declared effective on January 15, 2025, and a related registration statement on Form S-3MEF that was filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 462(b) on November 18, 2025, which became automatically effective on November 18, 2025. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering can be accessed at no charge through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging its deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Olema’s lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical study. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

