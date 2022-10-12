Melissa 2023 Catalog Offers Global Solutions for Identity Verification and Address Management

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, today announced availability of its 2023 Melissa Solutions Catalog, highlighting the company’s comprehensive suite of solutions and services that help keep customer data clean, current, and enriched for the greatest insights and most efficient business practices.



“Over our 37 year history, Melissa has help more than 14,000 organizations around the world and across multiple industries proactively manage the quality of their data,” said Bud Walker, vice president of enterprise sales and strategy, Melissa. “Our annual Solutions Catalog illustrates why we are ‘The Address Experts,’ and offers the full scope of smart, sharp tools to help organizations proactively maximize the inherent business value of customer contact data.”



Melissa’s Solutions Catalog features the data quality, enrichment, and identity verification solutions powering compliance, fraud prevention, sales, customer engagement, and analytics. Developed as an industry resource for database administrators and developers alike, this catalog highlights tools that clean, verify, update, dedupe, and enrich customer contact data. Capabilities can be implemented at any point in the data chain and are designed to ensure all your global ‘people’ data – addresses, names, phones, and emails – are validated, updated, and standardized. Deployments are flexible, available in on-premise, web service, secure FTP processing, and software as a service (SaaS) delivery options.



Click here to download Melissa’s Solutions Catalog. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit https://www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

