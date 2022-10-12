Snyk Joins Pledge 1% Movement, Commits to Continued Growth of Snyk Impact

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , the leader in developer security, today announced that it has formally joined Pledge 1% , a global movement to inspire, educate and empower companies to effectively leverage their financial assets for positive social impact. With this announcement, Snyk has set aside 1% of its current equity to fund Snyk Impact initiatives long-term.



Launched in October 2021, Snyk Impact was founded with a mission to mobilize Snyk’s technology, resources and community in order to enable a more secure, inclusive and sustainable technology sector. In its first year, Snyk Impact has supported a growing list of compelling nonprofits including AIEDU, CareerVillage, DevelopforGood, FastForward, LearningEquality and UPchieve. By now pledging 1% of Snyk’s equity to Snyk Impact, Snyk is boldly reaffirming its long-term commitment to philanthropic leadership, bringing greater scale to this already successful foundational program.

“We founded Snyk Impact to ensure that our efforts toward making lasting positive social change became an integral, ongoing part of Snyk’s overall business strategy,” said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. “By joining the Pledge 1% movement, we’ve significantly accelerated that initial investment, doubling down on our commitment to give back within the communities where our global Snykers work and live.”

In recognition of Snyk Impact’s momentum to date, Pledge 1% has also named Snyk its 2022 Impact Award winner. This annual recognition spotlights one company from the industry’s prestigious Forbes Cloud 100 list that has most effectively demonstrated an outstanding commitment to social impact, serving as a leader to inspire their industry peers. On behalf of the Cloud 100 Pledge 1% Award, Salesforce Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners will donate USD $10,000 to Fast Forward in Snyk’s name. Fast Forward provides workshops, mentoring and seed money to a cohort of tech non-profits so they can scale solutions to our world’s most urgent problems.

“It’s an honor to officially welcome Snyk to the Pledge 1% community and acknowledge their philanthropic commitment with this year’s Impact Award,” said Amy Lesnick, Chief Executive and President, Pledge 1%. “Snyk now joins an esteemed group of former Impact Award winners such as Canva, DocuSign, Slack and Twilio, leading by example as they creatively leverage equity to make lasting positive social change.”

Snyk UK recently kicked off a partnership with 01 Founders by hosting 30 learners in its London office, while this summer Snykers around the globe participated in the company’s inaugural Snyk Week of Impact , a week-long volunteering initiative across five countries, offering over a dozen in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities. To get involved with Snyk Impact today, visit https://snyk.io/about/snyk-impact/ .

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 2,000+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is a force multiplier and global movement to inspire, educate, and empower every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 17,000 members in 100 countries around the world have used Pledge 1%’s flexible framework to ignite billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours in new philanthropy. To learn more about Pledge 1%, and how your company can get involved, visit https://pledge1percent.org/ .

Contact:

