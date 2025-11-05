Snyk and Factory Partner to Secure AI-Native Development, Prioritizing Speed and Security

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , the AI security company, and Factory , the company bringing agent-native development to enterprises with specialized AI agents called Droids, today announced a partnership to secure code from the moment of creation. The new Snyk Studio for Factory integrates Snyk's security intelligence directly into Factory's AI agents, called Droids, allowing development teams to build software at high speed without accumulating security debt.

Snyk Studio for Factory transforms how organizations secure software built with AI agents and agentic workflows using Snyk's new " Secure at Inception " approach. This enables teams to secure code from the moment it's created, with developers focused on velocity and high-impact work. Security teams benefit from remediation, which factors in exploit maturity and reachability, for example, to help guide developers to fix the most critical issues first.

This partnership is powered by the recently announced expansion of the Snyk Studio solution. The expanded platform makes it easier than ever for customers to adopt a complete solution for securing AI-driven development through new, flexible deployment options - including a streamlined, developer-first setup and enterprise-wide rollout capabilities.

The integration is being developed through a formal design partnership with industry leaders, including one of the top ten banks listed on the Evident AI Banking Index , whose feedback continues to shape the enterprise-grade controls and workflows.

The challenge: AI agents move fast, security must keep up

Factory’s Droids, specialized software development agents, enable faster feature delivery and shorter migration times, giving developers time to focus on design and architecture. But speed without security is a non-starter for enterprise development. In addition, organizations are also still grappling with massive security debt that continues to slow teams and expose businesses to risk.

With the new Snyk Studio integration for Factory, Droids now extend this productivity to include security, enabling teams to build fast plus ship high-quality, secure code from the start.

“We believe the future of software development is agentic, with AI agents handling increasingly complex tasks across the full development lifecycle," said Matan Grinberg, CEO and Co-founder of Factory. "However, velocity without security is unsustainable for enterprise teams. Snyk's integration with Factory ensures our Droids build both fast and securely. By connecting Droids to Snyk's security intelligence, we're enabling organizations to scale their development with confidence, knowing that every line of code generated by Factory is built to uphold their security standards.”

The solution: bringing enterprise security to agentic development

When writing new code or updating dependencies, the Snyk Studio for Factory integration gives enterprises using Droids access to:

Real-time scanning for code to proactively identify and fix vulnerabilities as they are written, before they enter production.

to proactively identify and fix vulnerabilities as they are written, before they enter production. Contextual security guidance to fix the most critical issues first.

to fix the most critical issues first. Intelligent vulnerability remediation at scale across entire codebases, enabling AI agents to burn down the backlog to eliminate risk exposure.

at scale across entire codebases, enabling AI agents to burn down the backlog to eliminate risk exposure. Unified security across workflows to provide consistent policy and rules enforcement regardless of where development happens, eliminating security gaps in fragmented development workflows.

to provide consistent policy and rules enforcement regardless of where development happens, eliminating security gaps in fragmented development workflows. Automated governance to ensure all development is compliant by design, allowing the entire organization to accelerate innovation securely while reducing the risk and cost associated with potential vulnerabilities.



The core functionality relies on Factory’s ability to orchestrate complex workflows and its support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Droids use Snyk as their dedicated security layer, handling vulnerability detection and remediation directly in the development process.

"As AI agents like Factory's Droids become capable of autonomously generating and modifying code across entire systems, security cannot remain a manual process,” said Manoj Nair, Chief Innovation Officer, Snyk. “By including Snyk's security intelligence directly into Factory's Droid workflows, we're ensuring that organizations can accelerate development while maintaining the security standards required for enterprise software. This partnership enables development and security teams to move fast, without introducing risk and accumulating technical debt."

Snyk Studio for Factory is currently available to all Snyk customers. Find the quickstart guide for installing and configuring Snyk Studio with Factory in the Snyk documentation .

About Snyk

Snyk, the AI security company, empowers organizations to build fast and stay secure by unleashing developer productivity and reducing business risk. The company’s AI Trust Platform seamlessly integrates into developer and security workflows to accelerate secure software delivery in the AI Era. Snyk delivers trusted, actionable insights and automated remediation, enabling modern organizations to innovate without limits. Snyk is redefining secure AI-driven software delivery for over 4,500 customers worldwide today.

About Factory

Factory is pioneering agent-native development, a new way of building software that keeps developers in control of the important high-level details while agents – or Droids – handle the coding. By shifting from autocomplete to delegation, Factory puts the orchestration and management of Droids into the hands of engineers and enables teams to ship faster, improve code quality, and embrace a new philosophy of working with AI. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in San Francisco, Factory is backed by investors including Sequoia Capital, NEA, NVIDIA, J.P.Morgan, Abstract Ventures, Mantis VC, SV Angel, and BoxGroup. For more information, visit factory.ai.