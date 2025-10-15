Snyk and Cognition Partner to Ensure Security Keeps Pace with AI-Accelerated Development

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , the AI Security Company, and Cognition , the company behind the leading autonomous AI software engineer Devin and the agentic IDE Windsurf, announce a new strategic partnership. This collaboration will improve developer workflows by helping organizations secure software through Snyk’s new model “ Secure at Inception .”

The partnership introduces Snyk for Devin and Snyk for Windsurf, two new implementations of Snyk Studio, Snyk's solution for securing the entire software development lifecycle. By integrating Snyk's security intelligence directly into Cognition's agentic developer tools, developers can proactively secure their development and programmatically resolve security vulnerabilities within their AI-native workflows.

The Market Challenge: Scaling Security for Modern Development

AI coding tools like Devin and Windsurf have dramatically accelerated development speed, but this velocity creates a new problem: security teams reviewing code manually become a bottleneck.

As developers ship faster than ever, they need a proactive security guardrail, one that can:

Analyze an increasing volume of code in real-time to proactively identify and fix vulnerabilities as they are written.

in real-time to proactively identify and fix vulnerabilities as they are written. Prioritize and contextualize all security issues (both new and existing) to focus developer attention on what matters most – building secure features their customers love.

all security issues (both new and existing) to focus developer attention on what matters most – building secure features their customers love. Accelerate remediation of vulnerabilities at scale across the entire codebase, eliminating security debt without halting innovation.



“Snyk is pleased to partner with Cognition, a company whose rapidly growing and widely adopted AI coding tools, Devin and Windsurf, are transforming software development,” said Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk. “At a time when developers can dramatically accelerate code creation with AI, security can’t remain a manual process. By embedding Snyk's security intelligence directly into the development workflows powered by Devin and Windsurf, we can ensure that security and development leaders no longer have to choose between innovation velocity and a secure software supply chain. They can accelerate development, clear their security backlogs, and allow their teams to build and ship with confidence.”

The Solution: Snyk + Devin/Windsurf Integration

The partnership seamlessly embeds Snyk's security capabilities directly into Devin's and Windsurf’s agentic workflows , providing developers with a powerful set of tools to secure code as it is written. This integrated solution provides a powerful set of capabilities that allow development and security teams to build fast and stay secure:

Proactive Security for Developers: By providing real-time scanning and instant feedback directly in the Windsurf IDE, developers can find and fix security issues as they are writing code. This eliminates context switching and provides a clear, efficient path to shipping secure code from the start.

By providing directly in the Windsurf IDE, developers can find and fix security issues as they are writing code. This eliminates context switching and provides a clear, efficient path to shipping secure code from the start. AI-Accelerated Remediation for Security Teams: When Snyk identifies security issues, the Devin and Windsurf agents can implement the recommended fixes . This allows security teams to delegate remediation at scale, finally providing a way to shrink the security backlog without slowing down the pace of innovation.

When Snyk identifies security issues, the . This allows security teams to delegate remediation at scale, finally providing a way to shrink the security backlog without slowing down the pace of innovation. Automated Governance for the Organization: Security policies can be applied as Snyk rules that Cognition’s agents use as context for generating code. This ensures all development is compliant by design, allowing the entire organization to accelerate innovation securely while reducing the risk and cost associated with potential vulnerabilities.



“Cognition and Snyk share the belief that you shouldn't have to sacrifice speed for security, or vice versa,” said Scott Wu, CEO of Cognition. “While Devin lets companies ship faster by automating coding, Snyk helps their security teams keep pace when human security review would otherwise become a bottleneck. By embedding Snyk’s comprehensive security intelligence directly into the development process, our customers can automate remediation at scale, minimize repetitive security tasks, and ultimately eliminate their security backlogs so development teams can continue to ship with both confidence and speed.”

The integrations were refined through a close design partnership with industry leaders, including a top 10 global bank by market capitalization, whose feedback was instrumental in meeting enterprise-scale requirements. Case studies on the results achieved will soon follow.

Snyk for Devin and Snyk for Windsurf, two new implementations of Snyk Studio, are currently available to all Snyk customers. Quickstart guides to install Snyk for Windsurf and Snyk for Devin can be found here . Learn more about Snyk & Windsurf here https://snyk.io/ai-partners/snyk-windsurf/ .

About Snyk

Snyk, the AI security company, empowers organizations to build fast and stay secure by unleashing developer productivity and reducing business risk. The company’s AI Trust Platform seamlessly integrates into developer and security workflows to accelerate secure software delivery in the AI Era. Snyk delivers trusted, actionable insights and automated remediation, enabling modern organizations to innovate without limits. Snyk is redefining secure AI-driven software delivery for over 4,500 customers worldwide today.

About Cognition

Cognition is an applied AI lab building the future of software engineering. Cognition is the company behind Devin, the world’s first AI software engineer, and Windsurf, the leading agentic IDE. Cognition empowers developers with coding agents and tools that automate complex software tasks, accelerating the pace of human innovation.

Contact

